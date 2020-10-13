IMB and its algorithms make technology advance by giving people from different countries the possibility of having physical meetings. The IBM Watson Health division that specializes in Blockchain technology creates an App that focuses on your health. This proposal fulfills the purpose of boosting all those companies in the world that seek to restart their operations after the pandemic.

The leading association IBM, highlights this Application that helps by showing various data results for Covid-19. With this App, many organizations and companies will find it easy to verify the scan on possible infected sites. Under this new normal, the world’s leading companies can restart their operations using the Scan App.

Some IBM agents maintain that their App is the solution to check the health of workers. This health check makes it possible for departures in public areas, commercial flights, jobs, and meetings. It will be enough for a person to have the Health App installed and verify the members’ status.

Is the IBM application reliable?

This is an opportunity for you to check your health status without the need to expose your data. Privacy in personal data is what the IBM Digital Health Pass is supporting when displaying your health. The vice president at IBM blockchain division trusts in this app designed to support privacy data.

IBM has been involved during the pandemic helping thousands of companies and individuals through its applications. Although the lockdown may end in the coming months, there will be a new normal you must hold on to. Personal identification will already be a second option, and the health status in which you are today will take effect.

A notable advance with IBM and its help in the face of Covid-19 was Rapid Supplier Connect, which was promoted starting the pandemic. This network application was used for private companies to help the most affected people with supplies.

RSC works, and you can obtain it to achieve a connection in different services. With these two great contributions, algorithm-based technology plays a leading role in difficult times.