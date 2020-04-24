A supply chain focused blockchain coronavirus certificate is undergoing trials in the United Kingdom. The Birmingham City University says trials are underway aimed at safeguarding supply chains against becoming part of COVID-19 transmission.

It is evident that the pandemic has negatively impacted on supply chains across the globe. Riding on Seratio ecosystem that runs on blockchain, the outfit will make product supply systems safe from becoming part of infection gateway to keep users safe.

Testing for blockchain coronavirus certificate ongoing

Blockchain coronavirus certification trials are already underway and being conducted by BCU and the Centre for Citizenship, Enterprise and Governance (CCEG), a non-profit organization. The University says on their blog:

Birmingham City University is developing the world’s first digital safety certificate to protect suppliers and consumers from risks associated with COVID-19.

Olinga Taeed, a blockchain expert Olinga Taeed adds:

The certificate confirms that a supplier adheres to the highest standards of public health, sustainability, anti-bribery and even modern slavery. And in this case, we can verify the level of supply risk due to the coronavirus.

How will the blockchain coronavirus certificate function?

The blockchain Coronavirus certificate used a QR scanning technology for all elements on the supply ecosystem. Products are passed through the platform to enable participants to monitor any weak points for coronavirus exposure. The system monitors all processes as well as those working in the process.

The automated system relies on the blockchain which is immutable to detect any weak entry points. The platform reports such incidents for further investigations. This ensures the products are protected against any infections from manufacturing to the consumer. This is a breakthrough many had not anticipated so soon.

CCEG has been working on the solution for close to a decade as per Taeed. However, the pandemic has seen the development of the clearance certification as a matter of urgency. This has seen the UK Midland region, which is hard hit by the pandemic, being chosen for the blockchain Coronavirus certificate trials.