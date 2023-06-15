BlackRock set to file Bitcoin ETF application in partnership with Coinbase

TL;DR Breakdown

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $9 trillion in assets under its control, is on the verge of submitting an application for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to reports. However, this move by BlackRock marks a potential breakthrough in the cryptocurrency industry, as the company aims to provide institutional investors with a regulated avenue to access the digital asset market.

BlackRock is planning to partner with Coinbase Custody, a leading cryptocurrency storage and management platform, to ensure the security and integrity of the digital assets held within the ETF. By leveraging Coinbase Custody’s technology, BlackRock aims to establish a robust infrastructure that mitigates fraud and market manipulation risks. This collaboration is expected to provide the safeguards required for the successful operation of the Bitcoin ETF.

Furthermore, BlackRock intends to incorporate data from Coinbase’s spot market to ensure accurate and transparent pricing for the ETF. By relying on Coinbase’s spot market data, BlackRock aims to enhance the credibility of the ETF and provide investors with reliable pricing information.

SEC’s historical stance on Bitcoin ETFs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has historically been cautious in approving spot Bitcoin ETFs due to concerns surrounding fraudulent activities and market manipulation. While the SEC has approved several Bitcoin futures ETFs for trading, it has rejected every application for a spot Bitcoin ETF to date.

The SEC’s reservations date back to July 2016 when it declined a proposal by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, creators of the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust. The regulatory agency expressed concerns about the lack of investor protections and the potential for price manipulation in the nascent cryptocurrency market. Since then, other firms, including ARK Investment and 21Shares, have filed or revived previous applications, but the SEC has remained steadfast in its demand for comprehensive safeguards and measures to prevent fraud and manipulation.

The road ahead

BlackRock’s application for a Bitcoin ETF, in partnership with Coinbase Custody, could signal a turning point for the industry. If approved, the Bitcoin ETF would provide institutional investors with a regulated and secure avenue to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market. This move by BlackRock, a major player in the traditional finance sector, demonstrates the increasing acceptance and integration of cryptocurrencies into the mainstream investment landscape.

However, the outcome of BlackRock’s application remains uncertain, as the SEC continues to emphasize the need for stringent investor protections and measures to combat fraudulent activities. The SEC’s ongoing lawsuit against Binance and Coinbase has intensified regulatory scrutiny, underscoring the importance of establishing a robust framework to protect investors’ interests.