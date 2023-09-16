Bitstamp boosts interest rates for crypto lenders, XRP included

TL;DR Breakdown

Description Bitstamp has increased interest rates for users lending specific digital assets, including XRP, on its platform for a 30-day period. The promotional initiative, which runs until October 15, allows XRP lenders to earn up to 2.5% on their deposits, while those lending USDT could see a 6% yield. Other cryptocurrencies like Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), … Read more

Bitstamp has increased interest rates for users lending specific digital assets, including XRP, on its platform for a 30-day period. The promotional initiative, which runs until October 15, allows XRP lenders to earn up to 2.5% on their deposits, while those lending USDT could see a 6% yield. Other cryptocurrencies like Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) offer returns between 3% and 5%.

Bitstamp’s lending services, operating under the ‘Bitstamp Earn’ brand, function separately from its core trading platform. The firm has partnered with Tesseract, a digital asset lending company regulated by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, to manage its crypto lending activities. According to Bitstamp, Tesseract lends only to reputable institutions after conducting a rigorous risk assessment and credit evaluation.

Geographic restrictions and market context

It’s worth noting that Bitstamp’s lending services are not accessible to clients from the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, and Canada. This limitation could be a significant factor for potential lenders considering the platform.

Furthermore, the decision to increase interest rates comes at a time when the crypto lending business faces challenges in maintaining high standards, especially after the collapse of major lenders like Celsius and BlockFi last year.

Bitstamp provides monthly transparency reports on its lending operations to instill confidence in its business model. The firm hopes that the recent hike in interest rates will attract crypto investors, particularly as market conditions remain largely bearish.

In summary, Bitstamp’s decision to raise interest rates for crypto lenders, including XRP, marks a strategic move to attract more users to its lending platform. The promotional rates, available until October 15, offer an enticing opportunity for crypto holders to maximize their returns.

However, geographic restrictions and the volatile nature of the crypto market add layers of consideration for potential lenders. With partnerships and transparency measures in place, Bitstamp aims to provide a secure and profitable lending environment for its users.