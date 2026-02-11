BitMine adds 140,400 ETH ($282M), continues massive ETH accumulation

Tom Lee’s BitMine staked an additional 140,400 ETH, or $282 million, on February 11, demonstrating its continued aggressive approach to Ethereum.

On-chain data shows that the company’s total staked holdings now stand at 2.97M $ETH, worth around $6.01 billion. This represented 68% of BitMine’s overall holdings.

The recent stake of 140,400 ETH increased BitMine’s total ETH holdings to 4,366,000. At the current price of $1,951.93, the 4.366 million shares are worth approximately $8.51 billion.

BitMine accelerates Ethereum accumulation amid market volatility

This most recent accumulation puts the company 72% of the way toward its declared “Alchemy of 5%” target with 3.58% of the circulating Ether supply. The corporation claimed to have accomplished this milestone within six months of launching the approach.

“In the past week, we acquired 40,613 ETH,” said Thomas Lee, Executive Chairman of BitMine, noting that the company views the recent market pullback as an opportunity given ETH’s utility.

“The best investment opportunities in crypto have presented themselves after declines. Think back to 2025, the single best entry points in crypto occurred after markets fell sharply due to tariff concerns.” -Tom Lee, Chairperson of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc.

Lee further stated that ETH has a history of V-shaped recovery following significant dips and anticipates one in 2026.

BitMine reported total “crypto + total cash + moonshots” holdings of $10 billion in its Monday disclosure. This sum comprised 193 Bitcoins, 4,366,000 Ethereum, a $200 million investment in Beast Industries, and a $19 million investment in Eightco Holdings. The company also disclosed a cash balance of $595 million.

Lee stated that the company’s yearly yield from its own staking operations is 3.32% higher than the Composite Ethereum Staking Rate of 3.11%. He added that at full scale, staking rewards might amount to $374 million per year, or more than $1 million per day, when all of BitMine’s Ether is staked through its upcoming MAVAN network and partners. The MAVAN staking solution is still scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2026, the company said.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc.’s stock ended the day at $19.95, down $1.50 (6.99%), though it recovered slightly to $20.15 (+1.00%) after hours. The price has fluctuated between $19.95 and $21.20, indicating ongoing volatility linked to sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, and has dropped precipitously from its previous closing of $21.45.

NYSEAMERICAN: BMNR stock has already dropped by over 59% in the last six months, highlighting investor nervousness despite the company’s aggressive accumulation strategy.

BitMine currently has unrealized or paper losses of about $7.5 billion, based on estimates of its acquisitions since November 30, according to DropStab data.

BitMine gains from Beast Industries’ investment

BitMine’s exposure to high-growth private ventures is drawing attention after Beast Industries, the corporate empire associated with YouTuber-entrepreneur MrBeast, moved to acquire the Gen-Z-focused banking app Step.

MultiBit’s Founder and CEO revealed that BitMine owns about 4% of Beast Industries. The CEO claimed that this means any valuation growth associated with the acquisition or a possible future public listing will indirectly benefit the company.

The transaction is part of BitMine’s $200 million “moonshot” investment allocation, which combines early-stage equity bets with the building of cryptocurrency treasuries. The CEO further emphasized that even modest valuation growth may considerably improve BitMine’s position relative to its current share price if Beast Industries were to scale up or pursue an IPO.

MultiBit’s Founder commented that, “if Mr. Beast launches IPO and 100x, this 200 million dollar investment is enough for BMNR to triple from its current price,” noting that with more ETH revenue, BitMine will hit 10-20 moonshots in the next few years.