BitMEX mobile app has been launched by leading digital currency exchange BitMEX in a bid to offer users a real-time as well as handy mobile trading platform.

The cryptocurrency derivatives exchange via an official blog post disclosed that the BitMEX mobile trading app would be available in 140 countries. As well as available for download via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

According to BitMEX the launch of the mobile app is in line with its new ambition to redefine its platform and additionally provide its user with new user-friendly experience on the exchange.

Designed completely in-house, the BitMEX mobile trading platform is quite similar to the desktop version and is currently up and running, with the promise to also provide users with full control of all account features available on the desktop.

BitMEX’s Ben Radcylffe while addressing the new initiative said it was launched to feed their global consumer, who he described as “mobile-first.” He further explained that the BitMEX mobile app would provide its users with access to BitMEX products and services, which he noted would help increase the crypto exchange user base.

BitMEX mobile app equipped with six new features for users

The leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchange via its blog post also disclosed that the BitMEX mobile app was designed with six new features that would give users a simpler experience on the platform. Notably, they include;

• Enhanced user security through the addition of login notifications and biometric authentication

• Real-time/ Current access to market data

• An intuitive order builder feature allows traders create limit, stop and take profit orders

• Built in push notifications that provide information on pending deposits, deposit confirmation, liquidation, etc

• User friendly access to manage their open positions as well as ability to swipe on any page

Radcylffe noted that the mobile app was initially rolled out in 18 countries, and positive feedback gotten back from the initial location led to the full launch in over 140 countries. Additionally, he stated that current analytics shows that some accounts are already trading exclusively on the app.

In related news, BitMEX has announced that henceforth users must complete verification to trade on its platform.

According to the exchange the new regulation begin August 29 and span for the next six months February 2021 to enable every user to register and complete the process.

Radclyffe in a statement described the mandatory identity verification as a building block that sets the stage for future BitMEX products and a general ability to do more.