BitMEX exchange has made changes to fasten its mandatory customer verification.

After December 4, unverified users won’t be able to withdraw from the platform.

Leading digital currency exchange and derivatives platform, BitMEX, is looking to speed up its recent move to verify all cryptocurrency traders on the platform. The exchange has reportedly accelerated its identity verification mandate. For a while now, BitMEX allowed KYC-free days for most traders, which perhaps, attracted the recent changes from the United States regulator and government.

BitMEX exchange shortens ID verification deadline to December

As reported, the BitMEX exchange asked all the cryptocurrency traders on the platform to verify their profile by submitting their identities by November 5. The accelerated ID verification mandate will see every trader, as well as the exchange’s affiliates’ identities, verify their identities three months earlier than the initial deadline, which was slated to hold by February next year.

The traders will have to beat the verification deadline in order to open or raise their existing positions. Additionally, unverified account holders will not be able to process withdrawals from the BitMEX exchange starting from December 4, according to the report. Ben Radclyffe, one of the officials at BitMEX’s parent company 100x Group, views the identity verification program as an industry trend.

Radclyffe admitted that the accelerated ID verification timeline goes in accordance with the trend, including the exchange’s internal plans worked “over a year with a considerable amount of resources dedicated to this.”

BitMEX US charges

As Cryptopolitan reported, the derivatives exchange rolled out the verification program in August, with the deadline slated for February 2021. However, the announcement probably drew the attention of US authorities, resulting in the recent charges from the CFTC and the Department of Justice, accusing the exchange of running unregistered trading. The charges came in less than two months after the BitMEX exchange mandated the ID verification.

Consequently, the news of the charges got the customers alarmed, resulting in a massive outflow of Bitcoins from the exchange.