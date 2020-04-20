HDR Global Trading Limited, the parent company of BitMEX, has announced that it is going to support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with a response fund worth millions of dollars.

At present, there have been over 2.4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus pandemic, while the total number of deaths due to the virus is close to 170,000 people.

BitMEX donates $2.5M

BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange announced today that the firm had donated 2.5 million dollars to four non-profit organizations that are working across the world to support global efforts against the COVID-19 outbreak. The four organizations are namely, the Gates Philanthropy Partners, OpenMined, Our World in Data (OWID), and Nuclear Threat Initiative.

These four organizations were selected to receive grants from BitMEX as they are leading the efforts in fighting against the pandemic. These organizations will receive grants between 300,000 and 1,000,000 dollars.

Gates Philanthropy Partners include the Combating COVID-19 Fund and Therapeutics Accelerator Fund. The former focuses on creating vaccines and protecting vulnerable people in Africa while the latter is finding an effective treatment for the virus.

The Nuclear Threat Initiative is an independent organization that is supporting efforts against the pandemic by identifying the nations that are most vulnerable to the disease through its Global Health Security Index.

OpenMined is a community that is providing free, open-source education to COVID-19 developers.

Our World in Data (OWID) researches data regarding the world’s biggest problems. Currently, the organization is gathering and publishing updated information about the Corona Virus pandemic.

BitMEX believes that by granting more resources to these non-profit organizations, the organizations will be able to improve the scale of their response in fighting against the virus as well as reduce the risks of major pandemics in the future.

Featured image by pixabay.