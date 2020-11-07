Bitmain, the Bitcoin miner producer, launched exclusive mining equipment.

Bitmain releases new miner model

Bitmain, the Bitcoin miner producer, launched exclusive mining equipment. The leading ASICs Chinese miners creator let out a new rack-style miner model AntRack.

The new concept, AntRack is a system that comes with everything making it unrivaled and it has easy to modify configuration that onboards next-generation chipsets.

The invention is geared towards large-scale mining because of its rack-style architecture. The new miner model comes with these five modules: one switchboard, rack main control panel, and water cooling system, as well as four servers.

AntRack lets you transform all components of its computational infrastructure at your whim. The components which, are reconstructable are the hash board ( main computing system), power supply unit, control panel, and fans.

You can swap the hash board with up to date chipsets: 5nm, 3nm, and even 1nm. It may be worth writing down those 7nm chipsets which professional miners used in 2020.

The rack style miner allows for upgrades in chipsets. AntRack Project R and D director Sun MingHui emphasized how the project will make costs more bearable for miners.

Mr. MingHui emphasized that people will save money and time from not having to upgrade equipment and buy and set up new machines. The vibrant design is suited to large-scale data centers and will be useable after being connected to a plug socket with its cooling mechanism ready to go.

The progress Bitmain is making is dampened by the companies civil war. Colin Wu, a blockchain insider, believes that the ongoing war between Bitmain founders ( Micree Zhan and Jihan Wu) is far from over.