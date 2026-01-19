🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Bitget and LayerZero lead $1.05B in token unlocks this week

1. BGB dominates large token cliff unlocks
2. Linear unlocks add $303 million in daily releases
3. Less common token unlocks complete weekly schedule
  • Token unlocks worth $1.05 billion are scheduled for January 19-26, 2026.
  • BGB leads cliff unlocks with $528.51 million one-time release.
  • LayerZero, Solana, and RAIN account for major linear vesting distributions.

Token unlocks totaling over $1.05 billion are scheduled between January 19 and January 26, 2026, according to data from Tokenomist.

The releases include both one-time cliff unlocks and daily linear vesting schedules across multiple cryptocurrency projects. The week’s token unlocks span 19 different projects, with values ranging from $6.25 million to $528.51 million. BGB accounts for over half of the total unlock value through a single large release.

BGB dominates large token cliff unlocks

Bitget’s BGB token tops the list with a cliff unlock value of 140.56 million tokens, worth $528.51 million. This is equivalent to 7.76% of the adjusted release supply of the token. The unlock value is the highest single unlock value among all the tokens that will be unlocked this week.

ZRO follows with a cliff unlock of 25.71 million tokens worth $43.19 million, contributing 6.36% to the adjusted released supply. RIVER has a cliff unlock of 2.75 million tokens worth $74.15 million, contributing 8.05% to the adjusted supply.

Token unlock data. Source: Tokenomist.

The cliff unlock of PLUME unlocks 1.42 billion tokens worth $22.41 million. H unlocks 105.36 million tokens valued at $18.95 million, while MBG unlocks 48.73 million tokens worth $19.20 million.

UDS, XPL, SOSO, SOON, and ANIME complete the list of cliff unlocks worth between $6.25 million and $13.01 million. The total cliff token unlock for all projects is approximately $751 million.

Linear unlocks add $303 million in daily releases

RAIN unlocks linear tokens with a total of 9.41 billion tokens valued at $85.28 million. This represents 2.77% of the token’s circulating supply.

Solana has 481.38 thousand tokens unlocking with a value of $64.68 million, which represents 0.09% of the total circulating supply. RIVER is found in both cliff and linear unlock types, with the linear schedule unlocking 2.75 million tokens with a value of $74.15 million, or 14.03% of the total circulating supply.

TRUMP token unlocks 6.33 million tokens daily, worth $32.21 million, equal to 3.16% of the circulating supply. World (WLD) releases 37.23 million tokens valued at $18.85 million, while Dogecoin unlocks 96.58 million tokens worth $12.26 million. AVAX has 699.29 thousand tokens unlocking worth $8.85 million, and ASTER releases 10.28 million tokens valued at $7.06 million.

Less common token unlocks complete weekly schedule

zkPass (ZKP) has an unlock schedule of 26.69 million tokens valued at $3.27 million. This represents 2.67% of the total locked supply. REVOLAND TOKEN (REVO) unlocks 1.32 million tokens, which are worth $36,837.76. This is 1.10% of the total locked supply, and the project is 76.21% complete in terms of unlocking. Aventis Metaverse (AVTM) unlocks 16.79 million tokens, which are worth $1,272.81.

School Hack Coin (SHC) unlocks 6.82 million tokens worth $8,864.12, which is 1.36% of the total locked supply. The project has achieved 60.63% unlock progress with 226.06 million SHC in circulation.

The 1.42 billion token release in PLUME is 41.51% of the adjusted released supply, the largest percentage effect among all the token unlocks. The 48.73 million token release in MBG represents 23.90% of the adjusted released supply.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

