Token unlocks totaling over $1.05 billion are scheduled between January 19 and January 26, 2026, according to data from Tokenomist.

The releases include both one-time cliff unlocks and daily linear vesting schedules across multiple cryptocurrency projects. The week’s token unlocks span 19 different projects, with values ranging from $6.25 million to $528.51 million. BGB accounts for over half of the total unlock value through a single large release.

BGB dominates large token cliff unlocks

Bitget’s BGB token tops the list with a cliff unlock value of 140.56 million tokens, worth $528.51 million. This is equivalent to 7.76% of the adjusted release supply of the token. The unlock value is the highest single unlock value among all the tokens that will be unlocked this week.

ZRO follows with a cliff unlock of 25.71 million tokens worth $43.19 million, contributing 6.36% to the adjusted released supply. RIVER has a cliff unlock of 2.75 million tokens worth $74.15 million, contributing 8.05% to the adjusted supply.

The cliff unlock of PLUME unlocks 1.42 billion tokens worth $22.41 million. H unlocks 105.36 million tokens valued at $18.95 million, while MBG unlocks 48.73 million tokens worth $19.20 million.

UDS, XPL, SOSO, SOON, and ANIME complete the list of cliff unlocks worth between $6.25 million and $13.01 million. The total cliff token unlock for all projects is approximately $751 million.

Linear unlocks add $303 million in daily releases

RAIN unlocks linear tokens with a total of 9.41 billion tokens valued at $85.28 million. This represents 2.77% of the token’s circulating supply.

Solana has 481.38 thousand tokens unlocking with a value of $64.68 million, which represents 0.09% of the total circulating supply. RIVER is found in both cliff and linear unlock types, with the linear schedule unlocking 2.75 million tokens with a value of $74.15 million, or 14.03% of the total circulating supply.

TRUMP token unlocks 6.33 million tokens daily, worth $32.21 million, equal to 3.16% of the circulating supply. World (WLD) releases 37.23 million tokens valued at $18.85 million, while Dogecoin unlocks 96.58 million tokens worth $12.26 million. AVAX has 699.29 thousand tokens unlocking worth $8.85 million, and ASTER releases 10.28 million tokens valued at $7.06 million.

Less common token unlocks complete weekly schedule

zkPass (ZKP) has an unlock schedule of 26.69 million tokens valued at $3.27 million. This represents 2.67% of the total locked supply. REVOLAND TOKEN (REVO) unlocks 1.32 million tokens, which are worth $36,837.76. This is 1.10% of the total locked supply, and the project is 76.21% complete in terms of unlocking. Aventis Metaverse (AVTM) unlocks 16.79 million tokens, which are worth $1,272.81.

School Hack Coin (SHC) unlocks 6.82 million tokens worth $8,864.12, which is 1.36% of the total locked supply. The project has achieved 60.63% unlock progress with 226.06 million SHC in circulation.

The 1.42 billion token release in PLUME is 41.51% of the adjusted released supply, the largest percentage effect among all the token unlocks. The 48.73 million token release in MBG represents 23.90% of the adjusted released supply.

