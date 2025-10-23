Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says Bitcoin would need big surprises and very lucky conditions to reach $250,000 this year. He said the cryptocurrency will likely remain close to $100,000 instead of jumping significantly higher.

Novogratz said the year is almost over, and Bitcoin must rise by about 133% in the next ten weeks to reach that ambitious goal. His comments differ from those of other crypto leaders, who still expect BTC to end 2025 above $200,000.

Novogratz expects Bitcoin to stay near $100K unless momentum returns

Mike Novogratz said the market doesn’t have the kind of hype or energy needed to push Bitcoin prices much higher than they already are. He explained that the coin is in a balanced state, where buyers and sellers are almost equal in power, so unless something extraordinary happens, it will stay the same for the rest of the year.

Novogratz reminded people that BTC first hit $100,000 after Donald Trump was reelected as U.S. president in 2024 and stagnated around that price for a while. Many people now view that level as the baseline and will buy whenever the price gets too close, which has helped keep its cost stable.

The CEO stated that Bitcoin dropped to nearly $102,000 for a brief period when Trump announced 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, but the price recovered quickly after buyers rushed to take advantage of the low prices. He explained that this reaction demonstrates that people still have faith in the coin, even when global news triggers fear in the markets.

Crypto market waits for new catalysts as experts debate Bitcoin’s outlook

Novogratz said Bitcoin will remain between $100,000 and $125,000 because the market is waiting for the next big move. Traders are closely watching for any developments that could push prices up or down, while investors are monitoring the Federal Reserve and its decisions on interest rates. The market is also closely watching the progress on the CLARITY Act, as this bill could significantly impact prices if it becomes law.

The CME Fed Watch Tool indicates that there is currently a 96.7% chance that the Fed will cut rates at its meeting on October 29, which could prompt investors to buy Bitcoin instead of bonds. The crypto leader stated that this change will push the digital currency to surpass its baseline cost, but it will still not be enough to raise prices to $250,000 in just a few weeks.

At the same time, BitMine chair Tom Lee and BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes said BTC could reach between $200,000 and $250,000 by the end of 2025. They explained that new investors are entering the market, and because Bitcoin is limited, strong rallies will push prices higher.

However, other analysts, such as PlanC, suggested that people should focus on long-term growth, as it matters more than whether the coin reaches such a high target by the end of the year.

Novogratz explained that any or all of these facts could push Bitcoin prices higher, but it would still take some time before the market sees massive changes. According to him, this quiet period signifies that the market is waiting for the perfect moment to make its next move, and that people should exercise patience for long-term success.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.