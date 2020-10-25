Bitcoiners are working towards liberating humanity, says Kanye West

Star rapper Kanye West is a Bitcoin proponent.

West expressed further admiration for industry leaders in an interview.

Grammy award-winning rap singer and 2020 US elections presidential candidate vocalizes positive stance on Bitcoin dealings, the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency. The 140 million records seller and termed as one of the best musicians worldwide applauded Bitcoin and Bitcoiners. West is of the belief that the system is working towards emancipating consumers from the shackles of conventional financial systems.

The US presidential candidate was found speaking highly of the cryptocurrency in an interview with Joe Rogan on the latest episode of Joe Rogan Show that lasted three longs hours.

West further praised Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s move to decentralize Twitter early this year that came after discussions over crypto dealings with Bitcoiners while a USD 50 million Bitcoin deal has just been finalized with Square – a financial company run by him.

Bitcoiners are humanitarians

Kanye West seemed well informed on the latest of this breakthrough digital monetary game. His inclination towards Bitcoin was recorded as early as 2018 in an interview with radio host, author, and TV personality Charlamagne where West expressed discontent with using traditional dollar bills that reminded him of slavery and expressed positivity with Bitcoin usage.

The rapper further applauded the Bitcoiners’ stance on the liberation of the United States of America and humanity in general. The podcast episode revealed today recorded these conversations and added a lot more weight to the promising blockchain technology, especially when it comes from an influential personality like his.

No further remarks on cryptocurrencies were recorded in the conversation with Joe Rogan. West’s perspective of freedom and liberation seems to be connected to the racial disparity within the political system, including but not limited to the traditional monetary system. West intends to drastically drop high-end sneakers’ price to prove his opinion on the world being free as money is unreal a commodity.