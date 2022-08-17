bitcoinblack’s crypto credit card is becoming High-Net-Worths #1 choice for crypto to fiat conversion

Dubai, UAE, 17th August, 2022, Chainwire

bitcoinblack has become a popular choice for millionaires and billionaires worldwide who want to join an exclusive club that provides them access to the world’s most exclusive no-limit black crypto credit card. The luxurious credit card, which has no spending limits, allows users to use crypto to make purchases instantly in USD wherever credit cards are accepted.

bitcoinblack’s popularity has grown due to its ease of use and ability to provide users instant access to their money. As more high-net-worth individuals continue to join the club, bitcoinblack is quickly becoming the go-to choice for those wanting to use their crypto to make purchases.

bitcoinblack CEO Prakash Chand says that people with a lot of wealth in crypto need an easy way to spend their crypto and to be rewarded for it. He notes that bitcoinblack is accepted in over 140 countries and that members can load up their crypto through the web app or soon to launch iOS/android app to spend their crypto with the best conversion rates and high limits.

bitcoinblack members enjoy a host of premium benefits. They have a no spend limit wherever credit cards are accepted globally and receive rewards of up to 10% back in exclusive $SPND tokens. The $SPND tokens can then be redeemed in the Haute Living Luxury Marketplace, a curated online boutique that includes luxury watches, purses, cars, charter jet deals, private mansion access, and exclusive events.

The Haute Living Luxury Marketplace is a joint venture between Haute Living Magazine and bitcoinblack. Only members have exclusive access to the marketplace, which features products from some of the world’s most prestigious brands and events with some of the world’s biggest celebrities.

Some upcoming events for bitcoinblack members in September include private functions with NFL star Tyreek Hill, fashion influencer Olivia Culpo, NBA star Carmelo Anthony, pro golfer Bubba Watson and world-renowned Michelin star chef Alain Ducasse.

bitcoinblack’s crypto credit card is becoming High-Net-Worths #1 choice for crypto to fiat conversion,” said CEO Chand. “We are committed to providing our members with the best possible experience, including exclusive access to the world’s most luxurious products, services, and luxury events.”

bitcoinblack membership is by invitation only. To request access, please visit bitcoinblackcreditcard.com.

About bitcoinblack

bitcoinblack is the world’s most exclusive crypto-powered black credit card. Backed by the cardholder’s bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, bitcoinblack opens up a world of freedom and luxury that includes high-limit purchases and opulent members-only rewards powered by the $SPND token.

