Bitcoin treasuries hit $130B total holdings as altcoin treasuries straggle

Bitcoin treasuries have reached a total holdings valuation of $130 billion, nearly four times the combined total value of other crypto treasury holdings. Ethereum treasuries came in second, with holdings valued at $26.5 billion, and Solana treasuries had total holdings worth $4.2 billion.

Bitcoin Treasuries data show that entities holding BTC increased by 24 to 346 over the past 30 days, while the amount of BTC held in treasuries grew by 5.35% to 3.9 million over the same period. BTC distribution data confirmed that public companies held over 1.1M BTC, private companies had 279,172 BTC, and government entities held 515,883 BTC.

Cryptopolitan previously reported that Bitcoin treasuries had crashed nearly 76% as Wall Street pulled back. CryptoQuant’s data at the time also revealed that BTC purchases had dropped from 64,000 BTC in July to 12,600 BTC in August, rising slightly to 15,500 BTC in September.

BitBo breaks down BTC treasury holdings by category

BTC analytics platform BitBo confirmed on October 10 that ETFs hold over 1.55 million BTC (7.396% of the total BTC supply) valued at $189.02 billion. Meanwhile, countries led by the U.S. jointly hold 517,296 BTC (2.463% of the total BTC supply) worth 62.96 billion.

Public and private companies jointly hold 1,404,116 BTC worth $170.88 billion, representing 6.686% of the total BTC supply. Bitcoin mining companies hold 118,164 BTC (0.563% of the total BTC supply) worth $14.38 billion, while DeFi entities hold 267,236 BTC (1.273% of the total BTC supply) worth $32.52 billion.

Companies and government treasuries hold 7.22% of the total BTC supply. The U.S. leads with 198,022 BTC valued at over $24.076 billion, followed by China with 190,000 BTC worth $23.1 billion, and the UK with 61,245 BTC valued at $7.44 billion.

Coingecko data also shows that North Korea sits at fourth place with 13,562 BTC ($1.648 billion), Bhutan is fifth with 10,769 BTC ($1.309 billion), and the UAE is in sixth place with 6,333 BTC ($769.98 million). El Salvador comes in seventh place with 6,268 BTC ($762.079 million), while Venezuela is eighth with 240 BTC ($29.179 million), and Finland has 90 BTC ($10.942 million).

Strategy increases BTC holdings to over 640K

Data shows that Saylor’s Strategy has increased its BTC holdings by 1,571 BTC over the past 30 days. Strategy currently holds 640,031 BTC worth over $77 billion, with a market cap of $91.168 billion. The company now holds over half of all BTC held by Bitcoin treasury companies.

MARA Holdings also added 373 BTC in the past 30 days, bringing its total holdings to 52,850 BTC, valued at over $6.434 billion. The company holds 5.07% of the total Bitcoin supply held by BTC treasury companies.

Twenty One Capital (XXI) holds 43,514 BTC, worth approximately $5.297 billion, in its reserves, representing approximately 4.17% of the total BTC supply held by Bitcoin treasury companies. The company has not made any Bitcoin purchases in the past 30 days.

However, Japanese giant Metaplanet added 10,687 BTC to its coffers over the past 30 days, bringing its total holdings to 30,823 BTC. The stash is valued at $3.752 billion and accounts for 2.95% of the total BTC held by BTC treasury companies.

Meanwhile, Riot Platforms slashed its holdings by 22 BTC in the past 30 days, bringing its total holdings to 19,287 BTC ($2.348 billion). Riot’s current loot accounts for 1.85% of the total BTC in Bitcoin treasury companies’ reserves.

