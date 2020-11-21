Bitcoin supply shortage is due to the overwhelming support coming from PayPal.

The news comes from an investment firm’s Chief.

Pantera Capitals CEO Dan Morehead believes that PayPal is to blame for BTC’s supply crunch.

Pantera Capitals CEO Dan Morehead believes that PayPal is to blame for BTC’s supply crunch. PayPal allowed users to buy Bitcoin, and this leads to there being a lack of Bitcoins.



In a blog post, Mr. Morehead said that PayPal’s customers were buying 70% of what was available of BTC. He explained how, before PayPal integrated with Paxos, the companies exchange itBit had a manageable trading volume.



As soon as PayPal announced that it allowed its users to buy BTC, the demand went off the chart.

Pantera Capital

The 70% volume change indicated in the graph occurred in four weeks since PayPal made its announcements.



The rate that people are buying the cryptocurrency is alarming because, before PayPal, people bought the digital coin via the Square Cash App. The Square Cash App is acquiring about 40% of the cryptocurrency for its customers.



Mr. Morhead explained that 100% of the people on the open market are buying the digital coin. The consequences of the increase in demand mean the cryptocurrency comes at a higher price for everyone.



Buying crypto has been made a lot simpler via Robinhood, Cash App, and PayPal. PayPal has allowed its customers to buy Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.



PayPal’s crypto services were extended to everyone in the US by the 12th of November. Thanks to the support of companies, Bitcoin has expanded to 100 million users in 12 years.



PayPal is a considerable force because it has 300 million frequent users.