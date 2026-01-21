🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Bitcoin sees first sustained loss-taking phase since October 2023

1. Bitcoin’s net realized PnL drops below zero, onchain data shows
2. Strategy buys 22,305 BTC for $2.13 billion, bringing holdings to 709,715 BTC
  • Bitcoin holders have begun realizing sustained losses for the first time since October 2023, onchain data from CryptoQuant shows.
  • Bitcoin is down 7.11% over the last seven days after shedding 2.79% over the last 24 hours and has slipped below the $90K level.
  • Ongoing macro and geopolitical uncertainty has pushed investors toward old-school safe-haven assets such as gold, which is trading at its all-time high.

Bitcoin holders have recorded their first 30-day streak of realized losses since October 2023, according to onchain data from CryptoQuant. The crypto asset has lost 2.79% in the last 24 hours, bringing its seven-day decline to 7.11%.

Bitcoin has been struggling to maintain above $90k as holders experience their first significant period of loss-taking.

According to data from blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant, the crypto asset’s holders have experienced their first 30-day streak of realized losses since late 2023. The data revealed that crypto assets moved on-chain over the past month were sold at prices below their original purchase prices. 

Bitcoin’s net realized PnL drops below zero, onchain data shows

Julio Moreno, the head of research at CryptoQuant, shared a chart on X showing that Bitcoin’s net realized profit/loss had gone negative since 2023. Although the metrics do not necessarily signal a market bottom, they reflect increased concerns among newer Bitcoin buyers.

Bitcoin’s struggles come amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and trade wars. The rising tension is pushing capital from risk assets like crypto into old-school safe havens such as gold and silver. At the time of this publication, gold has surged past $4,700 per ounce, setting a new all-time high of $4,888. 

Europe and the U.S. are under heavy trade tensions over the future of Greenland. U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded the purchase or seizure of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. The president claims it is vital for U.S. national security, and he announced a 10% tariff on countries opposing his interests in Greenland.

According to a previous Cryptopolitan report, Trump’s interests in the Arctic island prompted Denmark and eight NATO allies to deploy military reinforcements to Greenland to defend against a potential U.S. invasion.

According to Alternative, the crypto fear and greed index currently stands at 24, indicating “extreme fear” in the markets. The index has dropped from 32 logged yesterday, which signifies “Fear” in the markets. Last week, the metrics read a “Neutral” value of 48.

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds witnessed negative flows worth $483.38 million on January 20, the second-highest single-day outflow since the year began. According to data from the spot ETF tracking website SosoValue, the figures mark a continuation of the trend from January 16, when the funds lost $394.68 million. 

Strategy buys 22,305 BTC for $2.13 billion, bringing holdings to 709,715 BTC

Despite negative flows registered by ETFs, institutions and treasury firms are buying Bitcoin. Cryptopolitan reported on January 20 that Michael Saylor’s Strategy purchased $2.13 billion worth of Bitcoin at an average price of $95,284 per Bitcoin. The firm announced it had acquired 22,305 BTC between January 12 and 18, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 709,715 BTC valued at $62.60 billion at current prices. 

In the meantime, Bitcoin has slid below $90K today for the first time since January 12. According to data from crypto data aggregator CoinMarketCap, the crypto asset is currently trading at $88,508. The crypto asset is down 6.92% over the last seven days, after declining 2.89% over the last 24 hours.

The recent price decline has seen BTC shed most of the gains it recorded at the start of the year. The crypto asset is up only 0.76% year-to-date.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

