American internet giant Google recently pulled a work it outsourced to Skyes’ Cebu branch in the Philippines to another local vendor, over a Bitcoin scam incident. The development stems from the bad behaviour of a few Sykes Philippines employees, who reportedly siphoned over $1 million by converting Google gift cards to the cryptocurrency.

Sykes employees siphoned over $1 million in the Bitcoin scam

Google confirmed the development in a statement made to a local news outlet, Newsbytes.PH on Sunday. A spokesperson for Google also revealed that the work outsourced to Sykes Philippines had been transferred to another vendor in the country. The company itself admitted to the Bitcoin scam in a statement which reads:

“In the past few months, we learned that a small number of employees violated our standards of conduct. We took swift action on those employees in accordance with company policies.”

The employees’ misconduct was initially dragged out on social media precisely in August. It was alleged that about three workers at Sykes Philippines branch in Cebu were illicitly converting Google gift cards to Bitcoins for a long time. It was mentioned in the report that these employees siphoned P60 million (about $1,232,000) from the Bitcoin scam.

Sykes refutes workers dismissal

Following the development, several posts were made on social media which claimed that about 300 workers lost their position in the company, as a result of the mishap. However, Sykes dismissed these claims, saying that the employees who weren’t involved in the Bitcoin scam, were reassigned to other work.

The company stated precisely:

“While there have been business changes that may have impacted some groups, we have ensured that all our hardworking employees are reassigned to other programs.”