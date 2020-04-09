A recent Bitcoin scam is claiming the involvement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry Charles and his wife, Meghan Markle. The royal couple was featured in a Bitcoin trading scam showing a fake BBC article. In the article, the couple was shown praising a Bitcoin trading scheme. The news claimed that the pair discussed a “wealth loophole” that allows people to “transform” into a millionaire in three to four months.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex featured in Bitcoin scam

The scam was exposed in a report by the Mirror in which the scam used the pair’s intentions of becoming financially independent for their own purposes. The royal couple revealed that they want to step back as senior Royal Family members and become financially independent. The scam used this intention to advertise their Bitcoin scam.

The pair praised the notorious scam ‘Bitcoin Evolution’ in the fake article. The article quoted that the pair attributed their success to Bitcoin Evolution, which seemingly was the “biggest opportunity” they had seen in their “entire lifetimes.” They also urged people to check out the program “before the banks shut it down.”

However, there were many loopholes in the program which revealed the illegal nature of the entire scheme. The article led the people to the scam’s website that shows a countdown clock warning that registrations would soon close down due to high demand. This is a strategy meant to urge people in quickly investing in the scam.

The scam claimed that members earn at least 1,300 dollars each day by working only 20 minutes each day. It also claimed that some members had earned their first million dollars in just “61 days.”

Featured image by pixabay.