BTC has progressively risen beyond $32,200 and $33,100 resistance zones

BTC is trading beyond $33,857 in a bullish zone at press time

A crucial descending channel is shaping up with selling pressure near $34,000 on the 1-hour price chart.

BTC price might spark a robust rally if it breaks past $34,000 selling pressure

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Current price overview

Bitcoin price opened the day trading at $33,110 and has so far surged upwards to reach a daily high of $33,953.60. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at a market price of $33,857, boasting a 24-hour trading volume of $58,043,263,170. Bitcoin price has increased by 1.25 percent over the last 24 hours.

Elon Musk recently changed his Twitter bio to read #Bitcoin, sending the cryptocurrency world into a frenzy that resulted in BTC rallying by 10 percent. After the massive rally towards $38,000, the Bitcoin price action pulled back but maintained to stay above the $32,000 sell-off zone. The world’s top cryptocurrency is steadily rising and testing the selling pressure at $34,000. If the buyers managed to successfully pass this resistance level, they might brace Bitcoin price for a strong upsurge.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD price movements over the last 24 hours

BTC/USD 1-day chart: Trading View

There was a sharp drop past the $33,200 anchor zone. Besides, BTC managed to steer clear past the $32,500 anchor zone and the 100 — SMA. Fortunately, the buyers pushed Bitcoin not to drop beyond the $32,000 anchor. Bitcoin price action reached a fresh dip at the $32,177 price level, but the world’s leading cryptocurrency has since risen past the $33,100 anchor and trading beyond the $33,500 anchor level. The buyers are now testing the selling pressure near $34,000, which could pave the way for further gains towards $35,000 and $38,000. We can see that the Bitcoin price action is within a bullish ascending wedge technical structure from the above chart.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD pair 1-hour chart

BTC/USD 1-day chart: Trading View

The buyers are preparing to clear past the pressure situated at $34,000, which could usher in further gains. Notably, there is a critical descending channel shaping up with resistance near $39,900, as shown on the above 1-hour chart.

The channel resistance is near the 100-Fibonacci retracement levels of the decline from $38,600 upswings to $32,178 swing lows. If the bulls manage to clear the $34,000 selling pressure successfully, there is a possibility of a more substantial rally in the near term. The next crucial sell-off zones are located near $35,350 and $36,300.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Conclusion

Last week, the influx of new traders led to the Robinhood trading app’s breakdown and a couple of other brokerages, forcing other crypto exchange firms to restrict deposits and registering new accounts. To make matters worse, the world’s wealthiest man, Elon Musk and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, added the hashtag Bitcoin #Bitcoin to their respective bios. The results were a 10 percent rally on January 28 and a 15.3 percent on January 29 before correcting back to below $35,000 on January 31.

Me neither — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2021

Even though many may take these price movements positively, when many amateurish traders extort a market and generate profits, those acts are deemed deceitful by authorities to the market. They can lead to an ‘unhealthy’ atmosphere. The U.S. SEC will indeed be looking to install tighter policies for new traders’ admission into trading platforms.

Additionally, CryptoQuant CEO Ki-Young Ju asserted that the recent substantial outflow of Bitcoin from popular crypto exchange firm, Coinbase Pro, might be a bullish sign. As per data by CryptoQuant, more than 15,220 BTC worth almost half a billion dollars exited Coinbase Pro on January 31. According to Ju, the significant departure might be a result of massive over-the-counter transactions by institutional investors.

