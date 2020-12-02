TL:DR Breakdown

Bitcoin price prediction analysts are hopeful for a $21000 high.

Bitcoin price is fluctuating by a margin of $2000.

Strong support persists near the $19000 mark.

The king of cryptocurrency took a huge dump costing about $2000 leap making the pump and dump theory all the more certain for traders. The king of the cryptocurrency hit the new all-time high at $19920 only to walk into a flash crash to $18898 right after. The king managed to rise up to the $19400 range in the same flash movement but only to fall down to the $18600 and then further below to the $18251 range before rising back up to the $19400 range.

Bitcoin price prediction chart by Trading View

Although the flash crash and rise movement created a reverse head and shoulder pattern but the king was unable to recover and at the time of writing it has just come out of a head and shoulder movement. After more than one falls towards the $18400 range Bitcoin price now seems to be stabilizing near the $18900 range, it seems all hope is not lost for traders and hodlers alike.

Despite the shaky movement, out of the 28 technical indicators, 17 are still giving a buy signal, nine stand neutral while only two indicators are giving a sell signal. While the cryptocurrency fear and greed index is touching the yearly Greed high at a score of 95. Although the king is believed to be a major influencer on the altcoin prices it appears that the concept is also changing.

What do Bitcoin price predictions expect?

Despite the shaky movements, it appears that the king is still set to hit the expected all-time high at the $20000 and then the $21000 marks. Analyst trading explained in their Bitcoin price prediction that the king of cryptocurrency is moving in a bullish megaphone ascending channel that is going to take the price up towards the $21000 mark. Despite the minor setbacks on the Trading Shot chart, it is of course obvious that the king of cryptocurrency is still trading in the same channel.

Bitcoin price prediction chart by Trading View

The chart above shows a large inverse head and shoulder pattern formation that is coming into play and if we consider that the right shoulder is never really identical to the left one the price action towards $21000 is still in motion.

On the other hand, in his long term Bitcoin price prediction analyst Alan Masters expect that the king of cryptocurrency may go down as low as $13000 before finally going up but the chances of that low figure are very slim at the moment.

Bitcoin price prediction chart by Trading View

Masters explains that nothing moves up in a straight line, not even the Bitcoin. He furthers that within the month, we would have “the first half as a negative red going down while the second half as a positive green going up. But as the general rule if the bullish bias continues to be on top. He explains that the current price pullback in not a bad movement but rather a waiting period where the Bitcoin may get to correct in the first few weeks of the month, and then end up with big green again.

I can see some of the old analysts here on Trading View being happy and celebrating about their “free wait”. Alan Masters, analyst

Masters compares the current price movement with October 2017 price movement when Bitcoin had a full-blown green candle shouting bullish signs to close at the $6434 mark. However, in the following month a positive 9 on the TD sequential, first took the Bitcoin price down before shooting it upwards. Cautious trading is the key in the current scenario.

The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.