The Bitcoin price line rose past the $11840 mark on the 14th of August. Atlas Trades is a crypto analyst on Trading View who believes that the BTC price will retest the $12000 resistance.

1-Day Bitcoin price analysis

Bitcoin price chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency traded between the $11800 and $11900 levels at the beginning of the 14th of August, after which it varied between the $11700 and $11800 trade levels until the evening. The cryptocurrency turned bullish and rose towards the $11850 mark, which it saw a day’s high of $11871.81. At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $11868.83 US Dollars.

What to expect from Bitcoin’s price?

The Trading View analyst Atlas Traders believes that the BTC price will rise towards the $12000 level.

Bitcoin price chart by Trading View

As per the idea chart above the BTCUSD pair has a support level at the $11600.4 level while the resistance lies at the $12000 mark. The cryptocurrency previously tested the $12000 resistance on the 10th of August, while it fell below the support and towards the $11200 mark on the 11th of August.

On the 13th of August, the price line rose above the $11600 support level and varied between the $11700 and $11800 price levels throughout most of the day’s trade on the 14th of August. The cryptocurrency saw bulls and rose past the $11980 level at the start of the 15th of August, where it approached a day’s high and returned towards the $11870 mark.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.