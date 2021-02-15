TL;DR Breakdown

There are no sign of firms hesitating in the long run, according to Deribit Insights.

Bitcoin dip in price is not an issue for firms as purchase of put options increase.

The Bitcoin price drop has set a new trend in the cryptocurrency market recently after the top crypto asset dipped by $3000. The dip occurred during a period where BTC recorded its highest points in terms of price, reaching a new high near $49000. However, firms are not worried about the recent turn of events and are confident of Bitcoin’s bullish run shortly.

The cryptocurrency almost reached $50000 in the weekend and started declining, dropping to $47790 earlier today. Presently, it is expected that similar scenarios to the recent Bitcoin price drop occur in the options market.

Popular research platform Deribit Insights, in a bid to shed more light on the recent Bitcoin price drop, made a tweet which read, “There is no sign of firms hesitating in the long run. There will be selling advantage of funds with June-December expiry put options at levels short of $40000.”

The essence of the “put option” is to give holders of cryptocurrencies the right to sell their assets at a specific time and a given price, but they are not obliged to do this. Whenever investors see a price drop, they buy puts with premium payment, and when the price tends to increase, they sell put options.

Firms not anticipating Bitcoin price drop below $40000

The current high rate at which firms and investors are purchasing put options suggests that they do not see Bitcoin price drop below $40000. According to Deribit Insight, firms and top investors are comfortable. The platform added that the price volatility of BTC means that it will keep correcting within the range of $50000 to $40000.

Selling put options might be a great idea, but it is best for firms with large capital investment as it offers a limited profit. Whether a Bitcoin price drop is experienced or not, it is safe to have a reliable backup as the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin remains uncertain. For this reason, firms with a large amount of capital have remained calm amid the seeming storm.