TL;DR Breakdown
- There are no sign of firms hesitating in the long run, according to Deribit Insights.
- Bitcoin dip in price is not an issue for firms as purchase of put options increase.
The Bitcoin price drop has set a new trend in the cryptocurrency market recently after the top crypto asset dipped by $3000. The dip occurred during a period where BTC recorded its highest points in terms of price, reaching a new high near $49000. However, firms are not worried about the recent turn of events and are confident of Bitcoin’s bullish run shortly.
The cryptocurrency almost reached $50000 in the weekend and started declining, dropping to $47790 earlier today. Presently, it is expected that similar scenarios to the recent Bitcoin price drop occur in the options market.
Popular research platform Deribit Insights, in a bid to shed more light on the recent Bitcoin price drop, made a tweet which read, “There is no sign of firms hesitating in the long run. There will be selling advantage of funds with June-December expiry put options at levels short of $40000.”
The essence of the “put option” is to give holders of cryptocurrencies the right to sell their assets at a specific time and a given price, but they are not obliged to do this. Whenever investors see a price drop, they buy puts with premium payment, and when the price tends to increase, they sell put options.
Firms not anticipating Bitcoin price drop below $40000
The current high rate at which firms and investors are purchasing put options suggests that they do not see Bitcoin price drop below $40000. According to Deribit Insight, firms and top investors are comfortable. The platform added that the price volatility of BTC means that it will keep correcting within the range of $50000 to $40000.
Selling put options might be a great idea, but it is best for firms with large capital investment as it offers a limited profit. Whether a Bitcoin price drop is experienced or not, it is safe to have a reliable backup as the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin remains uncertain. For this reason, firms with a large amount of capital have remained calm amid the seeming storm.