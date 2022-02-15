TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as the market has spiked higher by 6 percent to the $44,000 next resistance. Since then, BTC/USD shows signs of rejection for further upside, meaning more downside will follow over the upcoming days.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has seen strong buying pressure over the last 24 hours, with Bitcoin up by 3.16 percent. Ethereum performed even better, with a gain of 5.31 percent, while the rest of the top altcoins followed.

Bitcoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Bitcoin breaks previous consolidation, peaks around $44,000

BTC/USD traded in a range of $41,928.19 – $44,427.53, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 20.75 percent, totaling $22.75 billion, while the total market cap trades around $837 billion, resulting in a dominance of 42.24 percent.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart: BTC peaks at $44,500

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Bitcoin price starting to react lower after resistance was found at $44,500 over the last hours.

Bitcoin price action has seen an end to the several-week rally over the past days. After a new swing high was set just below $46,000 on the 10th of February, BTC/USD quickly retraced to the $42,000 mark.

Above the newly found support and previous $42,500 support turned resistance the market consolidated for several days, indicating an upcoming reversal. Despite several attempts to move higher, BTC continued to trade sideways until late yesterday, when a spike higher began.

Overnight, bulls pushed the Bitcoin price close to the $44,000 next resistance, with further upside seen throughout the day. Eventually, a rejection candle formed below $44,500, indicating that a strong lower high has been set.

Therefore, we can expect BTC/USD to move lower over the next days. Likely further lows will be tested, with the next major support located around $41,000. Considering the advance seen during the first half of February, a retracement to this area would be healthy for the overall market structure.

Bitcoin price analysis: Conclusion

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect reversal to follow after a strong spike to the $44,500 mark today. Likely BTC/USD has set a strong lower high and is ready to continue testing further downside over the rest of the week.

