Bitcoin plunges to $69,000 as silver and gold renew their market crashes

Bitcoin just broke below $70,000, crashing to $69,988.65 on Coinbase, a daily loss of $3,009.35 or 4.12%, based on new TradingView data. This is the first time since September 2024 that Bitcoin has fallen back under the $70k line.

Total crypto liquidations have surged to $947.59 million, up +32.37% from earlier today, according to updated derivatives data. Open interest across all major tokens dropped to $104.59 billion, a decline of 2.88%, signaling broad risk-off sentiment.

Altcoins are bleeding across the board. Ethereum is down -7.83% at $2,085.04, while Solana is off -6.79% at $90.05. XRP leads the collapse with a 14.46% loss, now sitting at $1.3654. RSI readings have fallen to 34.64, flashing “WEAK” territory.

In equities, losses on MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin bet just crossed $3.5 billion, while the company’s position is now down nearly $40 billion in 4 months. Shares of MSTR slid 3.13%, and Coinbase fell 6.14%. Robinhood dropped 7.41%, while PayPal declined 1.61%.

Marketwide, synchronized selling is back. The Nasdaq 100 dropped more than 2% Wednesday, and declines continued today across Asia and Europe. AI names, crypto stocks, and fintech firms are all getting slammed—with no sign of relief yet.