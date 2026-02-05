Bitcoin plunges to $69,000 as silver and gold renew their market crashes

🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Bitcoin plunges to $70,000 as silver and gold renew their market crashes

  • Bitcoin broke below $70,000, now at $69,988, down 4.12% today. Total crypto liquidations surged to $947.6 million, and the market has lost $900 billion in just 22 days.

  • Silver crashed 16.6% intraday, now trading at $76.95/oz, while gold dropped to $4,859.20/oz. Platinum and palladium also fell as the dollar index edged up +0.1%.

Live Reporting

12:30Bitcoin crashes below $70k as liquidations top $947M

Bitcoin just broke below $70,000, crashing to $69,988.65 on Coinbase, a daily loss of $3,009.35 or 4.12%, based on new TradingView data. This is the first time since September 2024 that Bitcoin has fallen back under the $70k line.

Total crypto liquidations have surged to $947.59 million, up +32.37% from earlier today, according to updated derivatives data. Open interest across all major tokens dropped to $104.59 billion, a decline of 2.88%, signaling broad risk-off sentiment.

Altcoins are bleeding across the board. Ethereum is down -7.83% at $2,085.04, while Solana is off -6.79% at $90.05. XRP leads the collapse with a 14.46% loss, now sitting at $1.3654. RSI readings have fallen to 34.64, flashing “WEAK” territory.

In equities, losses on MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin bet just crossed $3.5 billion, while the company’s position is now down nearly $40 billion in 4 months. Shares of MSTR slid 3.13%, and Coinbase fell 6.14%. Robinhood dropped 7.41%, while PayPal declined 1.61%.

Marketwide, synchronized selling is back. The Nasdaq 100 dropped more than 2% Wednesday, and declines continued today across Asia and Europe. AI names, crypto stocks, and fintech firms are all getting slammed—with no sign of relief yet.

09:57China tech stock slides into a bear market as tax fears hit confidence

Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech stocks officially slipped into bear market territory, marking a sharp reversal from last year’s rally.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell more than 1%, pushing it just over 20% below its October peak and extending losses to a sixth straight session.

The selling is being driven by tax fears, not earnings. Traders are focused on the risk of a value-added tax hike on internet services, after authorities already raised VAT on parts of the telecom sector.

That has spooked investors into thinking internet platforms could be next, triggering broad de-risking across tech names.

The anxiety briefly spilled into online gaming and digital transactions, reviving memories of past regulatory crackdowns.

Officials moved quickly on Tuesday to dismiss speculation of a gaming levy, but the damage was already done.

Sentiment stayed fragile, especially with global tech markets already shaky due to AI-related disruption fears hitting software companies worldwide.

Some investors are pushing back on the panic. Lorraine Tan, director of equity research for Asia at Morningstar, said the decline looks more like a healthy pullback than a structural break, noting that losses are concentrated in areas that previously outperformed.

Others agree the fundamentals have not collapsed. Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privée, said the sector’s outlook hasn’t materially worsened, though near-term catalysts remain hard to see.

05:19AI chip chaos rattles markets as oil drops and Asia sinks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.29% and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.45%, while Dow futures barely budged, up just 6 points. U.S. equities opened steady, but under the surface, volatility’s creeping back in as earnings and geopolitics clash.

Alphabet shares fell nearly 1% after warning of a surge in AI spending, projecting up to $185 billion in capital expenditures by 2026.

That’s sparked a mixed reaction; Nvidia and Broadcom both rallied as traders piled into AI-exposed names. But Qualcomm dropped 9%, hit by its weak forecast and warnings of a global memory shortage.

Oil prices dipped sharply after the U.S. and Iran agreed to resume talks in Oman this Friday. Despite ongoing tensions, traders took it as a de-escalation signal. WTI crude fell 1.4% to $64.26 while Brent slid 1.4% to $68.49.

Asian markets bled out, led by South Korea’s Kospi, which crashed 3.61% as chip leaders Samsung and SK Hynix plunged 5.68% and 5.44%, dragging down the entire sector. Hanwha Aerospace lost 5.36%, and the Kosdaq small-cap index was down 3.26%.

Elsewhere:

  • Nikkei dropped 0.97% as SoftBank fell over 6.75% on disappointing Arm licensing revenue

  • Hang Seng sank 1.22%, weighed by materials stocks

  • Shanghai lost 1.03%, CSI 300 fell 0.83%, and Australia’s ASX 200 slid 0.45%

04:55Bitcoin crash wipes out $900 billion as metals tank too

Bitcoin plunged to $70,832 this morning, triggering over $700 million in crypto liquidations across major exchanges.

In just 22 days, the crypto market has erased $900 billion in market cap, with nearly every major token posting double-digit losses today.

Ethereum fell -7.21% to $2,114.98, while Solana dropped -8.11% to $90.89. XRP crashed -9.68%, now at $1.442, and BNB sank -8.75% to $695.34.

Even meme coins and AI-related tokens are deep in the red, with losses stretching across all sectors from Layer-1s to DePIN.

In commodities, the collapse is spreading. Spot silver crashed 12.7% to $76.9495 an ounce in Singapore after an earlier spike above $90 during Asian hours.

Gold also dropped 3.5% intraday, and was down 2.1% to $4,859.20/oz at last check. Platinum and palladium followed suit, declining alongside the entire precious metals complex.

Meanwhile, the Dollar Spot Index ticked up 0.1%, a subtle but important shift as dollar strength quietly builds into this risk-off wave.

Bitcoin plunges to $69,988 as liquidations near $1B, metals and tech join the bloodbath.

