TL;DR Breakdown

• Bitcoin payments in real estate will increase in the third quarter of the year.

• UWMC will accept payments in Bitcoin and other altcoins such as Ethereum.

The largest independent mortgage broker lender, United Wholesale Mortgage, announces that it will accept Bitcoin payments by the third quarter of 2021. United Wholesale Mortgage wants to tap into the crypto market in North America. The crypto payments service with UWMC will start with Bitcoin, although the agency is considering accepting other cryptocurrencies such as Ether, LTC, and BTC Cash.

United Wholesale Mortgage is ranked second among the largest creditors in the United States after Quicken Loans company in Michigan. UWMC gains popularity by selling home loans using a dedicated network of brokers.

Mortgage loans at UWMC were made public earlier this year by the $16 billion SPAC merger with Gores Holdings. The company marked a milestone because its SPAC agreement was high.

UWMC will accept Bitcoin payments in the coming months

UWMC CEO Mat Isbia says that he and his team of experts have continued to evaluate the new virtual market and will now accept Bitcoin payments. Isbia insists that the mortgage loan system should be renewed, propagating the acceptance of the virtual currencies.

The CEO is pleased that UWMC is one of the first agencies to accept these crypto payments. Isbia is inclined to say that the company is a leader in new technologies, and proves this with its acceptance of crypto payments.

Although United Wholesale Mortgage’s acceptance of payments in crypto boosts the cryptocurrency market in the United States, its idea is not original because other companies have implemented it. In April, the mortgage broker Matrix Mortgage Global in Canada introduced Bitcoin payments to mortgage services. The Canadian company announced that it accepted BTC Cash, Ether, XRP, and BTC as its main token.

Cryptocurrencies in the real estate market

In June, it was reported that an anonymous cryptocurrency lover bought a penthouse in Miami Beach. This apartment was paid for a net value of $22.5 million. According to real estate agents, this is one of the most expensive apartments paid for with cryptocurrencies.

As the cryptocurrency market grows, Bitcoin payments are normalizing in the United States. The NYDIG research agency surveyed over 46 million American citizens to discover how big Bitcoin adoption is. Over 71 percent affirm that cryptocurrencies are a solution to avoid inflation and are useful for the real estate market.

UWMC is on a good path by accepting Bitcoin payments since crypto adoption in real estate is only just beginning. It is expected that before the year runs out, other mortgage loan companies will join in on the use of crypto payments.