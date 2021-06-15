TL;DR Breakdown

• Building project makes Bitcoin payment method.

• This project is one of the first to commercialize the cryptocurrency in Houston.

The owner of a building project in the greater Houston area now accepts Bitcoin offers. It is a building in 50 Briar Hollow that is empty, while the other is 70% empty. This is due to the commercial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a complex built in 1978-1979 and renovated in 2013.

The DFI LLC owner affirms that he follows the steps towards where the world is moving; he wants to be up to date and at the forefront. NewQuest Properties vice president, local broker Glenn Dickerson comments he is actively involved in digital currencies, and he is very excited this owner wants to get involved in crypto.

Proposal for empty Bitcoin offices

This project is one of the first to commercialize this cryptocurrency in Houston. It is a strong endorsement of BTC, which the owner wishes to keep and not convert to US dollars as other owners do.

In a press release, it is signed that the offer price of the offices will not fluctuate with the volatility of BTC. Many people are reluctant to call this project a trend, even though every day, more real estate investments in the commercial sector incorporate Bitcoin into their strategies.

The luxurious high-rise condominium complex, called E11EVEN Hotel & Residences, will begin construction this year in Miami. According to its developers, the first project of its kind will accept digital currencies as a payment method.

Residences start at $300,000 and contain:

One and two-bedroom apartments.

Studios.

A limited penthouse collection.

Two presidential suites.

The units are almost sold out.

Projects placing trust in BTC as a stable currency

Sellers and owners are placing trust in BTC as a stablecoin. Kevin Maloney says it’s a crypto platform that removes hedge. You only pay the dollar value of that currency you deposit it. Maloney is the founder of the national promoter PMG, which is developing it with E11EVEN Partners.

He explains that the stable digital asset is part of CoinDesk and that CoinDesk is depositing cash with Maloney’s securities company. On the West Coast, in San Francisco, a living space called 20Mission has 41 rooms and is allowing people to bid for the right of 75 years to rent a room for $1 a month using NFT. This is the property of Jered Kenna, who is the first Bitcoin millionaire to do so.

Kenna claims that he wasn’t going to use NFT initially but then realized that it makes sense for ease of use. In addition, he comments that everyone is talking about NFT and that the value of this underlying asset is indisputable.

But in the SOHO neighborhood of New York, KPG Funds is allowing its tenants to pay for their rents in Bitcoin and other digital currencies.