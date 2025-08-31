Bitcoin thriller movie ‘Killing Satoshi’ to feature Hollywood star Pete Davidson

Hollywood superstar Pete Davidson is expected to star in a Bitcoin thriller movie titled “Killing Satoshi.” The film, focusing on the pseudonymous Bitcoin creator, seeks to bring his life and his very existence, which has been hotly debated, to the big screen.

Aside from Pete Davidson, Doug Liman, another famous star in Hollywood, has been enlisted to direct the movie.

According to reports, the movie is a conspiracy thriller that looks to unravel one of the most enduring mysteries of the 21st century, which is the secret identity of Satoshi Nakamoto and why the answer has become a threat to the global power structure.

Like Davidson, Oscar Award-winning Casey Affleck is also expected to star in the movie, although his and Davidson’s characters are currently being kept under wraps.

Bitcoin thriller movie to feature Pete Davidson

“Killing Satoshi” is also expected to signal the return of Ryan Kavanaugh, the media chief who financed several movies in the industry, before his studio went bankrupt in 2015. Kavanaugh has become more of a crypto proponent over the last few years and is producing the movie alongside Lawrence Grey and Shane Valdez.

Jared Underwood of Aperture Media will be the executive producer of the Bitcoin movie. The movie was originally planned and developed by Kavanaugh and is being financed through his production firm, Proxima, through a partnership with Aperture Media Partners.

Filming is set to kickstart in October in London, with the producers earmarking 2026 as a potential release date. The movie also comes as Davidson recently announced that he and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, are expecting their first child.

The movie, which is expected to feature the creation of Bitcoin in 2009, will also show how the asset has rocked the foundation of global finance. Bitcoin represents freedom for supporters, who, to an extent, see Satoshi Nakamoto as a hero who has empowered individuals to take back control of their money. Meanwhile, governments and large corporations see his creation as a threat.

Producers tease action-packed drama

According to most Bitcoin analysts, Satoshi Nakamoto mined more than 1 million Bitcoins between 2009 and 2010, which will comfortably put him among the top 20 richest people alive, with the current Bitcoin stash worth $64 billion.

It still remains a mystery to this day that none of the wallets attributed to Nakamoto has ever moved the tokens contained in the wallets aside from the test transactions carried out at the very beginning. This means that the fortune remains untouched.

“I love David and Goliath stories. ‘Killing Satoshi’ follows unlikely antiheroes taking on the most powerful people on the planet in an epic battle that strikes at the core of what money is and who controls it,” Liman said. “I’m so excited to be collaborating with Casey Affleck again opposite the incredible Pete Davidson.”

“This is not just a movie about Bitcoin and its elusive and mysterious origins but really about what it stands for. We look at this film much the same way as we did with ‘Social Network’ and its examination of Facebook. This should equally be a look into the world of what Bitcoin really is,” Kavanaugh added.

According to the producers, the movie is expected to weave together political intrigues, high-tech espionage, and a race against crime as forces across the globe battle for control.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.