Loading...

Bitcoin miners continue to struggle, and a major sell-off might be imminent

2 mins read
Bitcoin miners are under pressure as their Bitcoin mining earnings plummetBitcoin miners are under pressure

Contents
1. Struggling hash rate and rising costs press Bitcoin miners
2. Bitcoin miners fend off firesale despite halving tussle
Share link:

In this post:

  • Bitcoin miners are pressed by low Bitcoin earnings and the rising costs of running their machines but are unlikely to resort to a “panic firesale.”
  • Fewer miners have been selling their Bitcoins for profit post-halving due to low margins.
  • While miners face a tough time after a Bitcoin halving event, the “firesale” of this cryptocurrency could be a big mistake.

Bitcoin miners are under pressure as their Bitcoin mining earnings plummet and mining machines’ running costs skyrocket. Fewer miners have been selling their Bitcoins to break even compared to the first quarter of 2024 (pre-halving event in April). It’s unlikely to see a Bitcoin panic dump soon.

While Bitcoin miners are feeling the squeeze from the rising cost of operations, analysts do not consider the hash ribbon inversion situation catastrophic enough to warrant a complete firesale

Also Read: Bitcoin Price Prediction 2024-2030: Will BTC Price Surpass $100K Post-Halving?

The hash rate decline started in April following the Bitcoin halving event. A hash rate rebound is always expected when small-scale miners turn off their Bitcoin mining machines. Some large Bitcoin mining companies have been forced to shut down a few of their unprofitable mining rigs, resulting in the same hash rate improvement.

Struggling hash rate and rising costs press Bitcoin miners

According to an X post by TOBTC, Bitcoin miners are facing challenges with rising operational costs and decreased rewards. The rising operational costs have led to a slight reduction in the hash rate. 

TOBTC further explained that while this may seem problematic, analysts suggest they are not yet experiencing significant capitulation or a complete sell-off of holdings. They pointed out that miners are maintaining a cautious stance amidst current conditions.

In this YouTube video, cryptocurrency market analyst James Check also agrees that about 5% of the mining hash rate is struggling. He also mentions that it isn’t enormous enough to result in a firesale. 

Check expressed his opinion as a crypto industry professional that “miners might be treading water up here, they may not be full-scale bear market level capitulating, probably just treading water, they mine ten bitcoin, they sell ten bitcoin.”

Bitcoin miners fend off firesale despite halving tussle

Arthur Hayes, Maelstrom founder and BitMex co-founder, observed that while the Bitcoin halving event in 2024 came at a time when the liquidity of the U.S. dollar was “tighter than usual,” he expected the effects to be short-lived. “The narrative of the halving being positive for crypto prices is well entrenched,” he said.

Also Read: Traders bet big on $100K Bitcoin Calls, eyeing major rally in 2025

Some miners also expected an increase in Bitcoin price after the halving as witnessed in the past. Bakhrom Saydulloev mentioned that miners are yet to experience the full effect of this year’s halving since past halvings occurred during much better investment and economic climates. The current crypto market conditions are not optimal; thus, the price trajectory remains uncertain. These factors indicate a need for caution in today’s market environment,” he advised.

 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth

Subjects tagged in this post: |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Bitcoin
#Industry Thoughts
2 mins read
1 min ago

Bitcoin price falls amid US stock market rally, down 10% from June high

Japan's inflation jumps on energy costs, rate hike potential grows
#News
2 mins read
41 mins ago

Japan’s inflation jumps on energy costs, rate hike potential grows

FDIC and Federal Reserve demand revisions to living wills of top banks
#News
2 mins read
1 hour ago

FDIC and Federal Reserve demand revisions to living wills of top banks

hacker
#News
2 mins read
1 hour ago

Rapper 50 Cent’s Twitter hacked to hype the GUNIT token

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan