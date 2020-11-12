The bitcoin creator identity question is viral again.

A thread on Reddit went viral, and it resurrected the ancient discussion around who created Bitcoin.

A post expressing shock over the Bitcoin founder’s hidden identity ended up being the r/bitcoin subreddit’s front page.

Bitcoin creator identity question is viral again

The coin creator identity question is viral again. A thread on Reddit went viral, and it resurrected the ancient discussion around who created the coin.



A post expressing shock over the Bitcoin founder’s hidden identity ended up being the r/bitcoin subreddit’s front page. The post about the coin’s founder had many comments asking about the digital coins leader’s identity.

Some users hypothesized that the late Hal Finney, Parabo Corporation developer, who initially received the coin, was the founder. Some fans believed Mr. Finney was just on the coin’s team.



A comment read that it must have been Mr. Finney because he had a neighbor named Satoshi Nakamoto. Users justified Mr. Finney as the creator of the coin because he was diagnosed with progressive lateral sclerosis, so he would have had to be inactive before his passing.



Mr. Finney passed away in 2014. A few of the comments rejected Mr. Finney as the digital coin creator because he had already exposed himself when he attained the digital asset.



One user suggested that Nick Szabo was the founder, while others cited Adam Back as responsible for creating crypto. The reason people felt Adam Back was responsible for creating the digital coin was because of a video that some classed as evidence.



The video about Mr. Back had gathered almost a million views. The name which has been used to reference the anonymous creator is Satoshi Nakamoto.



Satoshi Nakamoto recorded the first 50 BTC from a genesis block in 2009 and then 1 million more. The digital coin creator later disappeared without leaving a trace by 2011.