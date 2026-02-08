Bitcoin holds above $70,000, gold above $5,000 and silver near $77 ahead of jobs data

Futures nudged higher Sunday night after a chaotic week on Wall Street ended with a bang. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3%, and Dow futures added 87 points, or 0.2%.
Investors are now waiting for key jobs data and another round of earnings to drop.
Last week was a mess early on, especially for tech. Software names got hit hard, dragging everything down. By Friday, though, things snapped back. The Dow jumped 1,200 points, closing above 50,000 for the first time ever. The S&P 500 rose 2%, and the Nasdaq climbed a little over 2%.
Bitcoin tanked to below $61,000 on Thursday night but ripped back above $70,000 by Friday. Gold is still holding above $5,000 after breaking $4,500 last week. Silver’s trading around $77.
Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, saying:-
“Record Stock Market, and National Security, driven by our Great TARIFFS. I am predicting 100,000 on the DOW by the end of my Term. REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! I hope the United States Supreme Court is watching.”
Now all eyes are on Wednesday’s jobs report, which was delayed because of the partial government shutdown. ADP already showed just 22,000 private payroll gains in January, way below what traders expected.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics is forecast to report a 55,000 jobs gain, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.