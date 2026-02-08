🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Silver takes the lead against BTC and gold, as traders push price above $50 again

Bitcoin holds above $70,000, gold above $5,000 and silver near $77 ahead of jobs data

  • Futures are slightly green heading into Monday, with S&P 500 up 0.2%, Nasdaq 100 up 0.3%, and Dow futures up 87 points, after a wild week of tech-led selling and a Friday bounce.

  • Bitcoin reclaimed $70,000 after diving below $61,000 on Thursday night. Gold is holding above $5,000 and silver’s still near $77, all steady going into the next macro print.

00:50Europe holds steady as U.S. tech slump deepens and labor cracks widen

The Stoxx 600 is hovering near record highs, logging its seventh gain in eight weeks, even with the chaos tearing through tech stocks in the U.S. The broader European market looks steady, while AI and software names in the U.S. are still getting hammered.

Deutsche Bank put out a note comparing the current sell-off to the dot-com bust in 2000, warning there’s still no sign of a bottom in sight. This week alone has left the S&P 500 nearly 30% below its October 2025 peak.

Meanwhile, the U.S. jobs picture keeps deteriorating. The January payroll report was delayed five days thanks to the short government shutdown that ended February 3, but the early signals aren’t great. ADP said just 22,000 private sector jobs were added last month, less than half the forecast.

Thursday’s JOLTS data showed December job openings dropped to the lowest since 2020, while layoff announcements in January were the worst for the month since 2009, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

00:30Stocks, Bitcoin, and metals recover ahead of delayed jobs report and earnings

Futures nudged higher Sunday night after a chaotic week on Wall Street ended with a bang. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3%, and Dow futures added 87 points, or 0.2%.

Investors are now waiting for key jobs data and another round of earnings to drop.

Last week was a mess early on, especially for tech. Software names got hit hard, dragging everything down. By Friday, though, things snapped back. The Dow jumped 1,200 points, closing above 50,000 for the first time ever. The S&P 500 rose 2%, and the Nasdaq climbed a little over 2%.

Bitcoin tanked to below $61,000 on Thursday night but ripped back above $70,000 by Friday. Gold is still holding above $5,000 after breaking $4,500 last week. Silver’s trading around $77.

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, saying:-

“Record Stock Market, and National Security, driven by our Great TARIFFS. I am predicting 100,000 on the DOW by the end of my Term. REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! I hope the United States Supreme Court is watching.”

Now all eyes are on Wednesday’s jobs report, which was delayed because of the partial government shutdown. ADP already showed just 22,000 private payroll gains in January, way below what traders expected.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is forecast to report a 55,000 jobs gain, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

Stocks, crypto, and metals are all holding their modest gains after Friday’s rebound, with eyes now on jobs data.

