Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is BTG A Good Investment?

Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction 2023-2032

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) aims to revolutionize the mining process by introducing a new Proof-of-Work algorithm that combats the scalability issues Bitcoin struggles with. This Bitcoin Gold price prediction will track the BTG network thru its price movements from 2023 to 2032.

Bitcoin Gold is one of the first hard forks of the original cryptocurrency, which has attracted institutional and enterprise investors’ attention. BTG is available on a wide variety of exchanges, as well as swap services and wallets. Lastly, Bitcoin Gold has been actively adopted by several online browsers and service providers.

Due to the turn of events, miners and developers on the Bitcoin network determined that a shift of power was necessary. That decision eventually resulted in Bitcoin Gold (BTG), as we know it today. In this Bitcoin Gold price prediction, we’ll examine the price history of the digital asset, technical analysis, and BTG/USD predictions for the years ahead.

Five years ago, Redditors were throwing stones at it. See their questions and conjectures here. Well, if you’ve stood up and survived in the space, then you might as well pursue the vision you’ve set for your community. As they’ve said in the beginning: We’re pro-Bitcoin and pro-crypto, and we’re here for the long haul!

How much is BTG worth?

Today’s Bitcoin Gold price is $11.92 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9 million. Bitcoin Gold is up 0.11% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #148, with a live market cap of $209 million USD. It has a circulating supply of 17,513,923.59 BTG coins and a max. supply of 21,000,000 BTG coins.

Bitcoin Gold price analysis: BTG to break $12.8 barrier and trend upwards?

BTG/USD pair consolidating at $12

The short-term sentiment for BTG appears bearish

Failure to break resistance at $12.8 may lead to a drop to $10.05

BTG price analysis 1-day price chart: Bulls to push for Bitcoin Gold?

On the daily price chart, Bitcoin Gold appears to be in a falling channel in the long term, meaning that BTG has been experiencing a prolonged period of declining prices and has not been able to sustain significant upward movements. If BTG fails to surge past its resistance at $12.8, the bears could drag the price downwards to $10.05.

BTG price analysis 4-hour price chart: Bitcoin Gold consolidating at $12

Based on the 4-hour price chart analysis, Bitcoin Gold is currently exhibiting a downtrend, experiencing a decline of 12.10% over the past month and a significant drop of 30.79% within the last three months. Notably, the Bollinger Bands, a volatility indicator, are widening, signaling an increase in market volatility and reflecting a prevailing pessimistic sentiment among investors.

Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 47.45, indicating that Bitcoin Gold is currently trading within a neutral range. This suggests that BTG is neither oversold nor overbought, aligning with the perception of price consolidation.

Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction 2023-2032

Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

The crypto space has had it hot in the past weeks, and Bitcoin Gold is no exception, with some analysts insinuating that the project had lost its way. Bitcoin Gold’s price has swung up and down through the bear market but currently consolidating at $12. What should investors expect from Bitcoin Gold in the remainder of 2023 and beyond? Can the Bitcoin Fork recapture its all-time high in the coming years? Here are our Bitcoin Gold price predictions from 2023 to 2032.

Year Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price ($) 2023 13.23 13.79 15.12 2024 19.87 20.42 23.10 2025 29.73 30.55 34.75 2026 41.47 42.69 50.53 2027 60.93 62.64 72.44 2028 87.63 90.13 104.53 2029 122.71 127.21 151.08 2030 176.67 183.03 218.67 2031 256.05 263.37 302.15 2032 364.79 375.33 446.08

Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction 2023

Our Bitcoin Gold price prediction for 2023 indicates that the coin might reach a maximum trading price of $15.12, a minimum market price of $13.23, and an average price of $13.79.

Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction 2024

According to our Bitcoin Gold price prediction for 2024, BTG will have a maximum price of $23.10 and a minimum price of $19.87. Investors could also anticipate an average market price of $20.42.

Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction 2025

By 2025, we expect that Bitcoin Gold will attain a peak price of $34.75 and a minimum market value of $29.73. Our Bitcoin Gold price prediction for 2025 also indicates the coin will trade around an average price of $30.55, representing a 155% profit on the current market price.

Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction 2026

Our Bitcoin Gold price forecast for 2026 anticipates a continued uptrend in the market price of BTG, leading to the coin trading at a maximum value of $50.53. The BTG crypto is also expected to have an average price of $42.69 and a minimum price of $41.47.

Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction 2027

According to our Bitcoin Gold price prediction for 2027, we expect BTG to reach a maximum trading price of $72.44, a minimum price of $60.93, and an average price of $62.64. If Bitcoin Gold continues to pursue interoperability, the network might see an increase in developers and investors, which would drive prices to the projected levels.

Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction 2028

For this year, our Bitcoin Gold price prediction 2028 indicates that BTG will record some more gains, resulting in a maximum trading price of $104.53 and an average market value of $90.13. The minimum price expected for the coin is $87.63.

Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction 2029

According to our Bitcoin Gold price prediction for 2029, BTG will trade at a maximum price of $151.08 and an average price of $127.21. We also expect Bitcoin Gold to have a minimum price of $122.71.

Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction 2030

Based on our Bitcoin Gold price prediction for 2030, BTG will have a maximum market value of $218.67 and a minimum price of $176.67. Investors could also expect an average price of $183.03.

Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction 2031

Our Bitcoin Gold price forecast for 2031 anticipates a continued uptrend in the market price of BTG, leading to the coin trading at a maximum value of $302.15. The BTG crypto is also expected to have an average price of $263.37 and a minimum price of $256.05.

Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction 2032

According to our Bitcoin Gold price prediction for 2032, BTG will be trading at a maximum price of $446.08, a minimum price of $364.79, and an average market value of $375.33.

Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

According to the analysis conducted by Wallet Investor, Bitcoin Gold is forecasted to be an unattractive option for long-term investment. The analysis suggests that the value of Bitcoin Gold is expected to decrease significantly, with a projected decline of over 93.95% throughout 2024. This prediction indicates a substantial devaluation of the token, which may not align with the investment goals and objectives of individuals seeking stable and profitable long-term investments.

Technewsleader Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction

According to the Bitcoin Gold forecast provided by Technewsleader, they anticipate a positive trajectory for the cryptocurrency’s value. Their projections suggest that within one year, the value of BTG could potentially reach as high as $21.87. Looking further ahead, Technewsleader predicts that by the year 2027, the price of Bitcoin Gold could climb to approximately $62.67. Furthermore, their long-term forecast envisions significant growth, with BTG trading above $293.15 in a span of ten years.

Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction by Digitalcoinprice

Digitalcoinprice’s analysis suggests that Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is poised for a significant recovery in the coming years. The projected prices indicate that BTG could potentially reach a maximum price of $26.32 in 2023, $42.70 in 2025, and $54.80 in 2026. The average price projection for 2028 is $64.28, with a peak price of $65.36. By 2029, BTG is expected to experience a substantial increase in value, with a maximum market price of $89.36 and a minimum price of $80.67. Looking further ahead to 2032, Digitalcoinprice’s forecast predicts Bitcoin Gold could surpass the $200 milestone, potentially reaching a maximum price of $233.03.

Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction By Industry Experts

According to Crypto Today:

Bitcoin Gold may trade between $24.99 and $25.34 by the end of the year 2023.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) to increase by 211.40% and reach $41.11 by the end of 2025.

Technical analysis indicators show a negative overall sentiment and fear in the market.

In June 2023, Bitcoin Gold experienced a decrease of 10.10%, but a slight recovery is expected in the coming month.

Various technical indicators signal a negative trend, with Bitcoin Gold trading below the 200-day and 50-day moving averages.

BTG could reach $165.61 by 2031.

Bitcoin Gold Overview

Bitcoin Gold has shown positive movement this week, as its price has experienced a rise of 6.46% over the past 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the price saw a modest increase of 0.23%, while within the past hour, it grew by 0.02%. Currently, the price of Bitcoin Gold stands at about $12 per BTG. It is worth noting that Bitcoin Gold’s current price is significantly lower, approximately 97.78% below its all-time high of $539.72. With a circulating supply of 17,513,923.589 BTG, Bitcoin Gold continues to be actively traded in the market.

Bitcoin Gold Price History

From historical data, Bitcoin Gold (BTG) coin price was initially valued at over $500, and it hit an all-time high (ATH) of $539.72 on 23 October 2017. However, the price fell rapidly below $200 in a short period but hit another high of $509 on 11 November 2017. Bitcoin Gold spent the remainder of 2017 trying to retrace the $500 mark. The price retracement continued in the first few days of 2018, but the market eventually lost its momentum at around $158 at the end of January 2018.

In March 2018, BTG’s value fell below the $100 mark, and the bearish movement spanned the whole of the year 2019. On 3 January 2020, Bitcoin Gold plummeted to a new minimum price of $5.02 and attained an all-time low of $4.25 in March 2020.

The significant price dips experienced between 2018 to 2020 could be attributed to repeated malware attacks on the coin’s ecosystem. At the start of the year 2021, the price of Bitcoin Gold (BTG) hovered around the $8 mark. In the middle of February, the dynamics favored Bitcoin Gold, and its price showed signs of massive recovery by rising to $168.19 in May and closing the year at about $40. BTG reached $44 in March 2022 but soon spiraled downward to about $12 by December 2022. Bitcoin Gold kicked off in 2023 with a bear market, jumped to about $20 in February, and currently trading within a consolidation range of $10-12 as of June 2023.

More on the Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Ecosystem

What is Bitcoin Gold (BTG)?

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) was launched in 2017 as a user-friendly Bitcoin alternative by co-founders Hang Yin, Martin Kuvandzhiev, and Franco Niebles. The blockchain-based platform is an open-source digital currency with Bitcoin (BTC) fundamentals, aimed at mitigating the scalability concerns of BTC and decentralizing the mining sector.

The introduction of Bitcoin (BTC) in January 2009 came with the proposition that mining the coin would be available to all and sundry, and this appeared to be the status quo for some time. However, as the value of Bitcoin steadily climbed up the charts, its mining appeal began to skyrocket, and competition soon increased. Two products of this competition include Bitcoin Gold and Bitcoin Cash.

In effect, BTG is a hard fork (spin-off) of existing blocks of the BTC blockchain. The Bitcoin Gold blockchain is driven by a Proof of Work (POW) algorithm known as Equihash or Zhash.

Bitcoin Gold has fulfilled some of its aims by offering complete anonymity and significantly improving processing times compared to what we have with Bitcoin. Bitcoin Gold (BTG) can be mined on regular GPUs rather than the expensive and sophisticated ASICs with the hard fork.

The coin’s development team kicked off with six members in 2017 and now boasts a mix of 20+ international members with varied skills and backgrounds. Also, the administration and development of the BTG blockchain are conferred on the board and members of the community. Bitcoin Gold (BTG) functions independently of centralized monetary policies or restrictions by banks, federal reserves, or other financial bodies as a digital asset.

What are some BTG use cases?

BTG can have several applications, including the following

Settlement for trades – buy, sell, swaps, etc.

An instrument of investment in crypto marketplaces

An independent payment enabler like other digital assets

Computing technology

Open-source bridges

Smart contracts

Payment methods

The various use cases of this digital asset across multiple platforms have led to a steady increase in Bitcoin Gold’s (BTG) value.

How to buy and sell Bitcoin Gold (BTG)?

Like Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, and other coins, Bitcoin Gold (BTG) can be purchased or sold on cryptocurrency platforms that support the ecosystem. You can also swap/sell BTC for BTG on a Bitcoin exchange.

Here’s how to buy Bitcoin Gold:

Look for a secure cryptocurrency exchange.

Set up an account.

Provide identification and payment details where necessary.

Fulfill KYC requirements.

Determine the amount of coin you want to buy, confirm the exchange rates, and buy Bitcoin Gold.

If you prefer hardware wallets over digital wallets, that option is available too.

Here’s how to sell Bitcoin Gold:

Ensure that you already have your Bitcoin Gold coin in your wallet.

Visit any secure crypto platform with support for BTG, and type in your sell amount.

If the rates work for you, sell your Bitcoin Gold.

If you’re selling for another digital asset, ensure that the receiving address is secure.

Conclusion

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is not the most popular coin for massive price jumps. However, its fundamentals and innovative features are pretty solid – meaning that it can still be a profitable investment over time.

BTG is quite famous for its intriguing network capabilities, which continue to interest many crypto enthusiasts and developers worldwide. In the last month, BTG’s highest price point was $12.80. Although it has since fallen short of that to just over $11, we anticipate a steady rise in the token’s price by the end of 2023 and the years beyond.

However, these predictions are not financial advice, and all investors should conduct further research before making any investment decision.

