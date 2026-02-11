Bitcoin falls to $66,000 as silver clears $85 and dollar extend declines

China’s inflation came in weak again. January CPI rose just 0.2% year-on-year, missing the 0.4% forecast from economists in a Reuters poll. The soft number points to lingering deflation, with no strong stimulus from Beijing in sight.

Markets across Asia mostly shook it off. Japan’s Nikkei was closed, but futures rallied overnight, and the Nikkei 225 last traded at 57,650.54, up 2.28%.

Australia’s ASX 200 jumped 1.66% to 9,014.80, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.00% to 5,354.49. The Kosdaq also added 0.55%, marking a third straight green session.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.31% to 27,266.38, and the Shanghai Composite added 0.09%, though the CSI 300 dipped 0.26% as weak CPI kept mainland traders cautious.

In the U.S., tech stocks dropped again. The Nasdaq slid 0.59%, and the S&P 500 dipped 0.33%, with renewed anxiety over AI-linked valuations. But the Dow managed to close at a new all-time high of 50,188.14, up 0.1%.