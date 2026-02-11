🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE

Bitcoin falls to $66,000 as silver clears $85 and dollar extend declines

  • Bitcoin just dropped to $66,000, extending its two-day slide from $68K as bulls fail to find any support.

  • Silver is ripping, now up 6.6% to $85.98, completely erasing yesterday’s 3% dump.

  • Gold hit $5,111.30, climbing 1.8%, while the dollar slumped to a 2-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data later today.

13:08China CPI misses as Asia stocks rally and AI jitters hit Wall Street

China’s inflation came in weak again. January CPI rose just 0.2% year-on-year, missing the 0.4% forecast from economists in a Reuters poll. The soft number points to lingering deflation, with no strong stimulus from Beijing in sight.

Markets across Asia mostly shook it off. Japan’s Nikkei was closed, but futures rallied overnight, and the Nikkei 225 last traded at 57,650.54, up 2.28%.

Australia’s ASX 200 jumped 1.66% to 9,014.80, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.00% to 5,354.49. The Kosdaq also added 0.55%, marking a third straight green session.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.31% to 27,266.38, and the Shanghai Composite added 0.09%, though the CSI 300 dipped 0.26% as weak CPI kept mainland traders cautious.

In the U.S., tech stocks dropped again. The Nasdaq slid 0.59%, and the S&P 500 dipped 0.33%, with renewed anxiety over AI-linked valuations. But the Dow managed to close at a new all-time high of 50,188.14, up 0.1%.

13:00Bitcoin drops again as metals pop and emerging markets heat up

Bitcoin slid to $66,000, down from $68K, as buyers continued to disappear. Gold gained on the back of a weaker dollar and falling Treasury yields, with spot prices up 1.8% to $5,111.30 and April futures hitting $5,136.50.

Silver surged 6.6% to $85.98, fully wiping out its 3% drop from the day before. Platinum jumped 4.8% to $2,187.30, while palladium rose 3.5% to $1,767.10. The dollar hit a two-week low, helping metals rally across the board.

Traders now expect two 25bps Fed cuts in 2026, according to CME FedWatch. That’s boosting demand for non-yielding assets like bullion.

Meanwhile, emerging-market assets are ripping. A rotation out of U.S. stocks is lifting everything from currencies to bonds. The MSCI EM equity index rose 0.9%, now up more than 10% for the year. The MSCI EM currency index is rising for the fourth day, with the rand and won gaining.

This follows a 30% surge in EM stocks last year, led by Taiwan and South Korea, and a 12.2% gain in EM bonds, their best year since 2012.

What to know

Bitcoin sinks, silver spikes, gold rallies, and the dollar keeps bleeding ahead of key U.S. jobs data.

