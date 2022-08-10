logo
Frame svg
  • 4 mins read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, and Chainlink Daily Price Analyses – 9 August Roundup

Bitcoin
TL;DR Breakdown
  • The global crypto market has seen a change in performance as it has shed 4.14% over the last 24 hours.
  • The performance of Bitcoin has also seen a decline as it has shed 4.16% over the last day.
  • Ethereum has also faced bearishness as it has shed 5.79% in a day.
  • Tron and Chainlink are both bearish as they have regressed 2.66% and 2.38%, respectively.

The global crypto market has seen a continuation of fluctuations in an influx of capital. The investors have remained unsure about the direction of the market. Thus, the value of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other coins has continued to fluctuate, affecting their progress. Even though Bitcoin was expected to stay at $24K, it couldn’t retain its gains and has lagged in lows. The same holds for other coins which haven’t progressed forward due to bearish pull. It is yet to be seen how long will the bearish pull continue.

Iran has made its first crypto-based import, raising concern over sanctions evasion. According to the available updates, Iran made its first official crypto import worth $10 million. The mentioned import would allow the country to trade using digital assets. It will also help Iran in avoiding US dollar dominance in the market.

Reuters reported that this deal would help it make transactions with other sanctioned countries, including Russia. Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade said they would use blockchain and smart contracts for foreign trade with target countries until September. Iran is facing a US embargo for its nuclear program. And it includes economic sanctions being enforced strictly.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation, analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.

Contents hide
1 BTC lowering value
2 ETH faces decline
3 TRX in losses
4 LINK stays bearish
5 Final Thoughts

BTC lowering value

There have been different views about the growth of Bitcoin as there is a looming uncertainty. According to the available updates, billionaire Mike Novogratz has said that Bitcoin at $30,000 is unlikely. He has cited various reasons for its inability to cross this barrier.

BTCUSD 2022 08 10 06 10 45
Source: TradingView

The latest data for Bitcoin shows that it has remained recessive. The regressive changes have deprived it of 4.16% over the last 24 hours. The weekly performance shows a gain of 0.03%.

The price value for Bitcoin is in the $22,813.54 range. If we compare the market cap value for Bitcoin, it is estimated to be $436,131,335,342. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $24,339,731,201.

ETH faces decline

Ethereum DeFi exchange Curve has suffered a frontend hack, causing huge losses. According to the available updates, cybercriminals have deprived it of $570,000 in Ethereum. The result has been a freeze in its accounts while the management has announced a fix for the problem.

ETHUSDT 2022 08 10 06 13 57
Source: TradingView

Ethereum has also seen a decline in value as the market has stayed recessive. The changes in the market have resulted in a loss of 5.79% over the last 24 hours. The weekly data shows a gain of 4.49%.

The depreciation has resulted in bringing ETH value to the $1,672.62 range. The market cap value for this coin is estimated to be $203,892,128,269. The 24-hour trading volume of the same coin is about $16,983,119,618.

TRX in losses

Tron has also seen a change in performance as the market remains unfavorable. The result of this change can be seen in the 24-hour losses of 0.24%. The weekly performance shows a loss of 2.66%.

TRXUSDT 2022 08 10 06 14 24
Source: TradingView

The price value for TRX is in the $0.06827 range. If we compare the market cap value for this coin, it is estimated to be $6,292,870,973. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $388,440,872. The same amount in its native currency is about 5,704,435,479 TRX.

LINK stays bearish

Chainlink has also remained bearish as the influx remains low. The mentioned change has brought losses of 2.38% over the last 24 hours. The weekly data shows an addition of 20.00%. The result of these changes has been a lowering of its price value to the $8.50 range.

LINKUSDT 2022 08 10 06 16 10
Source: TradingView

The market cap value for LINK is estimated to be $3,985,718,834. The 24-hour trading volume for the same coin is about $695,393,852. The circulating supply of this coin is about 470,099,970 LINK.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has seen a change in performance as bearishness dominates. The result of these changes has been a considerable decrease in value. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others have seen a decline in value. The global market cap value has also been affected. It is currently estimated to be $1.08 trillion. The recessive trend lowered it from the recent high of $1.14 trillion. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali is an expert on crypto investments. Loving to write about fintech, he joins the team to provide detailed analyses of the hottest crypto news.

Related News

Hot Stories

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, and Chainlink Daily Price Analyses – 9 August Roundup
10 August, 2022
4 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: Consolidation yet to yield results as $24k resistance strong
10 August, 2022
4 mins read
How to Stake Apecoin: 6.10% APY on a 60-day staking period
10 August, 2022
4 mins read
How to Stake SNX: Unlimited Liquidity on the Synthetix Network
10 August, 2022
4 mins read
Polygon price analysis: MATIC falls at the $0.88 hurdle to initiate downtrend
09 August, 2022
4 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

BitMEX executive pleads guilty in court
09 August, 2022
4 mins read
Singapore’s crypto lender Hodlnaut shuts down
08 August, 2022
4 mins read
Celsius withdraws motion to rehire CFO at $92,000 a month
08 August, 2022
4 mins read
Crypto.com earns license of operation in South Korea
08 August, 2022
4 mins read
Elon Musk drags Twitter to court for fraud
07 August, 2022
4 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us