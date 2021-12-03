TL;DR Breakdown

Influxes of 1.51% raise Bitcoin back to $57.1k.

Ethereum returns value to $4.6k following a 1.94% value increase.

GXChain (GXC), Cosmos (ATOM), and Polygon (MATIC) dominate the gainers’ list today.

The global crypto market cap saw a speedy recovery back to $2.64T from a 1.32% increase over the last day, following the increase in the price of top tokens. The pressure of bearish runs has been hanging over investors’ minds throughout the night, and now, they can breathe a sigh of relief as the market regains its composure.

Although yesterday’s inflows weren’t too foolhardy, investors worried that the trading volume would continue to drop and the bullish trend would falter if the tides kept on shifting in this way. Luckily, our Top 25 coins are all displaying green charts to put investors’ minds at ease.

This turn of events from the last week has made the crypto investors experience different worries and joys in such a short period. However, the thrill of the game is nothing short of what the crypto market wants most as the stakes rise.

Bitcoin returns to the $57k mark after a 1.51% influx

To no one’s surprise, Bitcoin has luckily recovered its value after yesterday’s low of $56,100. Much of the global crypto market cap resides with Bitcoin, contributing to nearly 41% of the global market cap. This is a huge feat, considering Bitcoin’s high prices, and makes it one the hottest topics of discussion among the crypto market.

Nothing too drastic has happened within the last day as Bitcoin keeps itself in line by staying above the $55k mark. Although talks have still been going on for Bitcoin surpassing $60k within the month, it has not made many moves to suggest this as of yet.

For now, its price rests at $57,130, with the market cap around $1.078T during the time of writing.

Ethereum resurges closer to $4.8k again

After seeing as low as $4,450 value last night, Ethereum worried investors by putting distance between itself and its all-time high of $4.8k, which investors anticipate will be crossed before the next year begins. Although Ethereum is arguably the most reliable and self-sufficient on the market, it has its ups and downs.

Still, it has made a recovery after another uprise of trading, with its price moving up by 1.94% to bring itself back to a stable $4,615. This assures investors that Ethereum will not give up the fight of crossing $4.8k.

Its market cap has seen a rise of 2.08% within the day and has reached $546.27B in value. Its trading volume per 24 hours has seen an alarming 23.05% drop. However, people are still trading up to $19.36B worth of ETH every day.

GXChain, Cosmos, and Polygon rise farther up the standards

While everyone is happy about the top 2 coins’ success, it is important to keep the values and advancements of the lower-ranking altcoins within our sights as well. Fluctuations are as unprecedented as ever, but this only raises the chance of altcoins to dominate the charts in the future should the stars align for them.

The global market inflow has especially affected GXC in the right way as prices fluctuate upwards for it. GXChain gained a lot of growth within the last day. Its price surged by a whopping 484.60%, raising its price by $4.06. This is because of a massive trading volume increase of about 12,211.12% up to $5.64B.

ATOM is today’s top gainer among the top 50 coins, seeing 18.13% gains in the last day and raising its price from $26.49 to $30.63. Aside from ATOM, MATIC has also noted intense price influxes of 14.86% in the last 24-hours and 40.13% in the last week. The #15th token has to uphold its rank well and trades at $2.30.

Conclusion

The crypto market is starting into an interesting new month, where it has kept us on our guard just three days into the month. Progress is progress, and we must do what we can to keep the trading volume rising and help our tokens regain lost ground.

To start the new year right is in our best interests, and we must keep our sights set for the future rather than dwell on the past prices.