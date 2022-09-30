Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chiliz, and Tezos Daily Price Analyses – 29 September Roundup

The performance of the global crypto market shows a continuation of uncertainty. The difference this time is the turning bullish of the overall performance despite the bearishness of Bitcoin. The following coins, like Ethereum and others, have also shown a negative trend. There are some exceptions, and the current pattern shows that the market will likely change to bullish. As the varying situation has brought the market to difficulties, there is no shortcut to its problems. Along with geopolitical stability, there is a need for a lasting influx of capital to the market.

OpenSea partnered with Warner Music Group to elevate the artists’ chances in Web3. The partnership of the two giants will create huge opportunities for artists and music enthusiasts. Artists will find huge opportunities to grow and expand their presence in Web3. As a result of this agreement, WMG will have immediate access to OpenSea’s various benefits.

These include drop offerings, enhanced discoverability, customized narrative on unique landing pages, etc. Thus, the OpenSea team could provide enhanced assistance to WMG artists in creating new Web3 networks and preexisting fans to a new kind of interaction and innovation. Also, the WMG fans would have a unique landing page where they can present limited edition initiatives for their fans.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation, analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.

BTC stays recessive

CFTC chairman has expressed views about Bitcoin if it comes under their supervision. Rostin Bonham, the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, has said it will grow massively if it comes under CFTC. Bonham also claimed that its price would likely double if CFTC oversees Bitcoin.

The recent changes for Bitcoin show the continuation of the unruly journey. The recent changes for Bitcoin show that it has remained bearish as it has shed 0.23% in 24 hours. In comparison, the weekly losses show a gain of 0.48%.

The price value for BTC is currently in the $19,400.18 range. The market cap value for Bitcoin is estimated to be $371,791,390,586. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $40,594,270,248.

ETH in difficulties

Ethereum merge has created confusion over tax status in the UK. As virtual currency regulation has taken a turn following the merge, various countries have revisited their tax policies and regulations on users and exchanges.

The performance of Ethereum has also shown lag due to the difficult situation in the market. The latest data shows it has shed 0.69% over the last day. In comparison, the weekly data shows a gain of 0.20%.

The price value for ETH is currently in the $1,329.04 range. The market cap value for this coin is estimated to be $162,921,216,682. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $13,981,968,992.

CHZ in losses

The value of Chiliz has also decreased due to the bearish trend in the market. The latest data shows it has shed 0.25% over the last 24 hours. In comparison, the weekly performance shows a loss of 12.78%. The continuing losses have kept this coin at lows. The price value for CHZ is currently in the $0.238 range.

The market cap value for Chiliz is estimated to be $1,428,029,018. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $295,079,851. The same amount in its native currency is about 1,239,886,070 CHZ.

XTZ bullish

The market has remained favorable for Tezos as it has continued bullish changes despite hard times. The latest data shows that it has added 0.90% over the last day. In comparison, the weekly data shows a loss of 3.92%. The price value for Tezos is currently in the $1.45 range.

The market cap value for XTZ is estimated to be $24,925,210. In contrast, the 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $24,925,210. The circulating supply of this coin is about 910,761,812 XTZ.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has shown encouraging results despite the dominant bearishness. The recent changes for Bitcoin and Ethereum show the continuation of losses. While other coins have been in no better state. The global market cap value has also remained at lows. The latest data shows that it is estimated to be $942.84 billion.