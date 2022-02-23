TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market has returned to its usual business, adding 2.46% in 24 hours. Bitcoin also changes course, turning bullish, as it adds 2.78%. Ethereum also changes its mood, gaining 2.09% in 24 hours. Chainlink and Near Protocol show signs of encouragement, adding 2.74% and 5.92%, respectively.

The situation for the global crypto market has changed as there is a new influx of capital towards it. Though there is no change in the situation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the situation for crypto has begun to improve. It can’t be sure how long the bullishness would continue; it has given investors a new hope. It is especially encouraging for bitcoin, charting troubled waters for the past few days. As the market turns favorable, Bitcoin and other currencies will make new gains to recover their losses.

The development of the crypto and Web 3.0 world has given Silicon Valley and other developmental hubs a tough time. Most of their talented individuals have focused on Web 3.0 projects instead of other developmental works. It is worrying many company owners because it shouldn’t be the only focus of experts. The system brought forward by Bitcoin has taken roots, and now it is threatening the relative competition of other technologies.

Currently, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has created a sense of troubled times. The mentioned situation has continued bearishness for significant currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, etc. Their well-being is currently bound to the normalized geopolitical situation.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation in view of the leading currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc., and their performance metrics.

BTC plunges out of limbo

Bitcoin has continued in troubled waters for long because of the continuous problems. The most recent of these is the geopolitical issue. It has continued eroding the value of bitcoin, affecting its lower threshold value. But currently, bitcoin shows different metrics.

The data for the last 24 hours shows a gain of 2.78%, which is encouraging in the continuously recessive market. The recent bitcoin price change is seen to restore the previous value. If it continues to make gains, there are chances that it will reach the previous value of $45K, or even more than that.

The current bitcoin price is in the $38,122.55 range, while the weekly losses amount to 13.39%. The current market cap for bitcoin is estimated to be $722,901,375,884. In contrast, the 24-hour trading volume of bitcoin is about $24,587,217,367.

The trend for bitcoin performance is changing as it has shown improvements, and it might turn further bullish.

ETH changes course

Ethereum has remained a close follower of bitcoin for a long time. There is no change in the situation this time as well. Ethereum has turned bullish along with bitcoin. The data for the last 24 hours shows that it has gained 2.09%.

In comparison, its data for the last seven days shows that it has lost 15.96%. The current price for Ethereum is in the $2.639.26 range. The recent changes in the market have made Ethereum suffer as it has lost more than $1K because of the unfavorable situation.

If we take a peek at the current market cap for Ethereum, it is estimated to be $314,948,129,303. At the same time, the 24-hour trading volume of this currency is estimated to be $15,456,738,231.

The graph for Ethereum shows that it has been through a continuous downward spiral, and the recent change has turned this trend.

LINK turns bullish after long

Chainlink has also changed its course after facing a difficult situation. It has gained 2.74% over the past 24 hours, and it might continue the gains. If we compare this to the seven days data, it shows improvement. Chainlink shed 17.92% over the past seven days.

The current price for this currency is $13.94, while the ranking is 22nd in the list. The current market cap for this coin is estimated to be $6,510,677,351. While in comparison, the 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $751,047,277.

NEAR reversing its losses

Near Protocol is one of those currencies that have benefited from the normalizing situation. It has benefited from it in the first go and has gained 5.92% in the last 24 hours. The current price is estimated to be $9.00 while its ranking is 24th in the list.

The loss for the last seven days amounted to 19.97%. If we take a peek at the market cap of this coin, it is about $5,751,746,320. In comparison, the 24-hour trading volume is estimated to be $433,544,666.

Final Thoughts

The market is improving despite the difficult situation. It is evident from the data for the last 24 hours, which tells of the global market cap’s rise to $1.72T. There are a lot of odds that the crypto market is facing, but hopefully, it will thrive. The indicator of good performance in the market is bitcoin which has also shown improvement. If its market cap increases, it will also reinforce the global market cap because of the market dominance.