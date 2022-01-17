TL;DR Breakdown

The cryptocurrency industry has gained popularity and acceptance worldwide since its inception in 2008. People have become aware of its existence and the monetary benefits associated with it.

There’s no doubt to the fact that the economic fraternity is bound to accept its grounds, and soon this currency will be legalized as a basis of transactions around the globe. The decentralization and the anonymity it provides to each transaction has made rounds in the world; leaves no room for corruption.

Bitcoin strives hard to gain momentum

Bitcoin is a highly volatile cryptocurrency and has proved its nature frequently over the years. The price of bitcoin is just as likely to fall back down as it is to rise.

Bitcoin strives hard to gain momentum but still manages to go down, and the current bitcoin price is $42,628. The stock worldwide went down pertaining to the new variant of corona and further speculations about implementing new regulations on crypto trading.

Source Trading View

The current bitcoin market price is $42,628; the price declined by 1.37% over the last 24 hours. However, bitcoin has risen 3.61% over the week. The declining pricing refers to the market’s volatility.

The current market cap for bitcoin is estimated to be $807,047,446,589 while the trading volume is $19,468,026,554.

Ethereum loses the weekend high

The year 2022 predicted an all-time high of $4,400 for ethereum; it seemed significantly accurate when the weekend opened with the Ethereum price at $3,300. Not soon enough that the price has fallen by 3.63%. However, it still has maintained its crypto portfolio.

Source Trading View

The current market price of Ethereum is $3,229, with a market cap of $386,189,807,071. The price declined by 3.63% in the last 24 hours and shrunk by 0.97 % over the weekend. The estimated 24-hour trading volume is $10,744,801,136.

Cardano soars higher through the weekend.

ADA has managed to go up by 300% over the last 12 months. As of this writing, Cardano has managed a 33.83% rise over the last 7 days. The price of Cardano has been rising while the top cryptocurrencies face a significant breakdown over the weeks, making it soar high and mark its spot in the market.

Not to forget, the price of Cardano has fallen by 30% over the last month, but it has managed to cope up faster than the other significant cryptocurrencies.

Source Trading View

The current market price of Cardano is $1.49, with a market cap of $49,785,136,495. The price-driven up 5.40% in the last 24 hours. The estimated 24-hour trading volume is $3,862,516,153.

Minereum Makes its way into the market.

Minereum is competing well with the other giants in the market, with an over 315.72% increase over the period.

Source Trading View

The current market price of Minereum is $0.136568, with a market cap of $1,959,753. The price-driven up 315.72% in the last 24 hours. The estimated 24-hour trading volume is $57,196.84.

Final Thoughts

The Crypto market is still lurking to find balance; however, most of the coins are splurging, indicating stable market conditions in the future. The emergence of a new covid variant and the downfall of the stocks market managed to slow down Bitcoin and Ethereum’s recovery from the previous setbacks. There’s no denying that the crypto market will rebound, and investors and traders, and other economic fraternities will witness all-time highs in the coming future.