TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market takes another blow as it suffers a loss of 3.09% in 24 hours. Bitcoin is back into suffering; it lost 2.71% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum, no different from bitcoin, has lost 2.47% in the last 24 hours. Cardano and Dogecoin, following the popular trend, lose 3.58% and 3.44%, respectively.

The market is again recessive as there have been continuous losses. There is a need for a fresh breath to add new investments to grow. But the environment seems still too stressful for it to go through a productive period. The situation is evident from Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other leading coins that haven’t crossed a particular line since the previous market crash. It will lead to stagnation of the market if there is no substantial progress.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin and Ethereum are in a fear zone. The two coins didn’t make a happy start, and then it continued like this until the first month’s closing days. The situation tells of eroding investor trust, which has continued to lower since the major market fluctuations. The investors have suffered greatly because of the continuing loss of capital due to currency fluctuations.

The investors’ fears are greater because of the fall that bitcoin suffered from its all-time high of $69K, which has now been reduced to $36K. Thus, the suffering of this value has made the investors careful in their investments. And they might think ten times before taking a decisive step in the crypto market.

Here is a brief overview of the leading coins like bitcoin, Ethereum, and other significant market tokens.

BTC stuck in an indecisive situation

Bitcoin is going through a hard phase in its career because of the continuous challenges that it has been facing. The hard times for bitcoin have continued since its fall from an all-time high and has continued almost halving it in bulk. If the situation continues, there are chances that it might not be able to grow.

For the last 24 hours, the data shows that bitcoin has shed 2.71% while the weekly gains amount to 4.21%. The current bitcoin price is $36,974.08, which has been lowered after new dips.

If we look at other metrics for bitcoin, they show the evident impacts of loss. The current market cap for this coin is about $700,435,844,427. At the same time, the trading volume for the last 24 hours is estimated to be $15,845,900,089.

ETH lowers further after highs

Ethereum was going in a good direction before the recent losses. If we look at the data for the last 24 hours, it shows a bearishness of 2.47%. Comparison of the 24-hour data to seven days shows a gain of 2.47%.

The current market cap for Ethereum has been reduced due to continuous losses and is estimated to be $300,491,533,085. There have been structural improvements in the Ethereum blockchain, and they have led to some improvements on the part of the ETH token.

The current trading volume of the said coin is about $10,216,532,366.

ADA bearish, after the popular trend

Cardano also needs respite after the blows that it suffered due to continuous bearishness. The current price for Ethereum is in the $1.03 range, while the market cap is about $34,422,890,593.

The 24-hour progress shows a loss of 3.58%, while the weekly performance shows -4.76%. The trading volume of this coin for the last 24 hours is estimated to be $815,445,935. The current rank of Cardano in the global list is 5th.

DOGE, no different in losses, continues bearish

Doge has continued to lose, though fluctuations also led to additions in its value since January. The current price for Doge is in the $0.1376 range, while the market cap is estimated to be $18,253,868,309.

The 24-hour performance shows that Doge experienced a dip of 3.44%, while the seven-day dip is about 1.05%. The trading volume of this coin has also been reduced due to ongoing market changes. It is about $385,450,706.

Final Thoughts

Though big companies hope that bitcoin and other coins will rise in value till the close of the decade by increasing investments, there is a bearishness in their value. The global crypto market has also suffered and, resultantly, has been reduced to $1.67T. There are chances that bitcoin will face further vulnerability in the future due to the hike in federal rate hikes. So, the market might face continuing doldrums. Despite the ongoing situation, the new investments mean that the market has continued to retain investor trust.