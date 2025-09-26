Bitcoin, Ether ETFs shed over $500M in a day.

Crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw more than half a billion dollars in outflows on Thursday as Bitcoin and Ether extended their slide. Bitcoin ETFs posted $258.4 million in outflows which brings its weekly outflows to breach $484 million. The exodus comes as BTC dropped below $109,000. This turns out to be its weakest level in nearly a month.

Data shows that BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) stood out as the only fund to attract inflows. It pulled in $79 million while its rivals, including Fidelity, Bitwise, ARK 21Shares, Franklin, VanEck, and Grayscale, all bled assets. Despite dealing with pullbacks, Bitcoin ETFs remain in net-positive territory with more than $57 billion in cumulative inflows since launch.

Fidelity’s FBTC saw withdrawals of $114.8 million, Bitwise posted $80.52 million of outflows, and Ark’s ARKB recorded $63 million of sell-offs.

Ether ETFs bleed $251M in a day

Spot Ether ETFs were hit even harder with $251 million exiting on Thursday alone. Its weekly outflows now total $547 million with ETH sliding 8% on the day to trade near $3,900. Ethereum is down by 21% from last month’s highs. The sell-off wiped out more than $140 billion in crypto market value since the start of the week and triggered more than $1.1 billion in leveraged position liquidations, according to SoSoValue. Ether long bets made up the largest share of losses.

Still, some analysts framed the correction as routine. “A $15,000 pullback in Bitcoin is just 12% from all-time highs. ETH is only down about 10% from peak,” one market observer noted. “Whatever you spot buy today will look glorious in six months.”

ETF pipeline grows even as Bitcoin slumps

Even as funds bled, ETF product development accelerated. The SEC this week approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF under new generic listing standards, while REX-Osprey launched the first Ether staking ETF.

Cryptopolitan reported that Bitwise filed for a Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETF, and BlackRock registered the name “iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF,” a covered-call strategy designed to generate yield on BTC exposure. “It shows they’re doubling down on BTC and ETH while steering clear of other coins, at least for now,” said Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas.

In parallel, Ethereum co-founder Jeffrey Wilcke moved $6 million worth of ETH to Kraken, according to Lookonchain. The transfer followed a $9.2 million deposit in August and rekindled speculation about further sales after Wilcke reposted a comment suggesting he may offload more.

The latest downturn leaves Bitcoin at risk of revisiting the $107,000 zone, which analysts say is a key liquidity cluster for leveraged positions. Whether buyers once again step in at those levels could determine if the current drawdown is just a shakeout or the start of a deeper retracement.

