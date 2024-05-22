Bitcoin Could Hit $90K Before a Correction – Top Three Altcoins to Buy Before the Bull Run 

Bitcoin has demonstrated a resilient price action over the last few days.

The token has surged 12% on the weekly chart. According to traders, this could set the stage for the ‘real deal’ market pump before the next price correction.

In the upcoming bull run, $BTC is expected to touch $90,000.

BTC is Ready to Mark Another ATH

BTC hit its all-time high on Mar 14, 2024, two months ago, during the pre-halving rally.

From $73750, the BTC price slipped 21% to $58,000 in early May as the FOMO surrounding Bitcoin halving and BTC spot ETFs subsided. Fear took hold of the market and top cryptocurrencies battled to retain their gains.

BTC seven-day price action, CoinMarketCap

But things are looking up. The current BTC price at $69,814.16 is only 5% down the all-time high. The world’s largest cryptocurrency boasts a market cap of $1,385.37 billion now.

According to analysts and top crypto influencers on social media, another all-time high is on the horizon. The “bullish reversal pattern” recorded on the BTC price chart over the last few days hints that a price correction is unlikely to grip the asset soon. BTC has the potential to cross its current ATH by at least 20%.

What is Driving the BTC Price?

A key factor behind the BTC price action this week is the growing speculation that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission might approve spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has been surging due to the positive sentiments. The Ethereum price recorded a 29.30% jump on the weekly chart, in response to the market shift.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The approval would be an indicator of the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and allied products, easing regulatory hurdles for the market as a whole.

But the market could see another downturn if the ETF developments are discouraging. Investors profiting from the recent BTC surge could also drag the price down over the next few days before the bull run begins.

Top Altcoins to Buy Before the Bull Run

BTC won’t be the only cryptocurrency to generate returns from the next bull run. Here are the top cryptocurrencies to buy at low costs before the rally.

