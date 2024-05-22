Loading...

Bitcoin Could Hit $90K Before a Correction – Top Three Altcoins to Buy Before the Bull Run 

3 mins read

Bitcoin has demonstrated a resilient price action over the last few days. 

The token has surged 12% on the weekly chart. According to traders, this could set the stage for the ‘real deal’ market pump before the next price correction. 

In the upcoming bull run, $BTC is expected to touch $90,000. 

BTC is Ready to Mark Another ATH

BTC hit its all-time high on Mar 14, 2024, two months ago, during the pre-halving rally. 

From $73750, the BTC price slipped 21% to $58,000 in early May as the FOMO surrounding Bitcoin halving and BTC spot ETFs subsided. Fear took hold of the market and top cryptocurrencies battled to retain their gains. 

BTC seven-day price action, CoinMarketCap

But things are looking up. The current BTC price at $69,814.16 is only 5% down the all-time high. The world’s largest cryptocurrency boasts a market cap of $1,385.37 billion now. 

According to analysts and top crypto influencers on social media, another all-time high is on the horizon. The “bullish reversal pattern” recorded on the BTC price chart over the last few days hints that a price correction is unlikely to grip the asset soon. BTC has the potential to cross its current ATH by at least 20%.

What is Driving the BTC Price?

A key factor behind the BTC price action this week is the growing speculation that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission might approve spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has been surging due to the positive sentiments. The Ethereum price recorded a 29.30% jump on the weekly chart, in response to the market shift. 

Source: CoinMarketCap

The approval would be an indicator of the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and allied products, easing regulatory hurdles for the market as a whole. 

But the market could see another downturn if the ETF developments are discouraging. Investors profiting from the recent BTC surge could also drag the price down over the next few days before the bull run begins. 

Top Altcoins to Buy Before the Bull Run

BTC won’t be the only cryptocurrency to generate returns from the next bull run. Here are the top cryptocurrencies to buy at low costs before the rally. 

1. Dogeverse – The Best Meme Coin to Buy Now 

On top of our list is Dogeverse –– the viral multichain meme coin predicted to be the next big crypto of 2024.

The prediction is rooted in the massive presale success of the token, raising over $15 million within days of going live. The presale is now in the final stage, allowing investors to secure the token at a discounted price before its exchange listings. 

Dogeverse will launch on Ethereum. But investors can acquire, store, and trade the meme coin on Solana, BNB Chain, Base, Polygon, and Avalanche using Wormhole and Portal Bridge technology.

Why is multichain a big deal?

It offers investors unique benefits from each network, such as improved user experience, cost-efficiency, and faster transaction speeds. It provides access to various DeFi opportunities across these networks. 

From a meme coin perspective, however, the biggest attraction is the speculative appeal of each blockchain

For example, Dogeverse is a Solana, Base, and Avalanche meme coin at the same time. 

BUY $DOGEVERSE

2. WienerAI – Viral AI Crypto in a Meme Coin Packaging 

Wiener AI (WAI) is next. 

Like Dogeverse, WienerAI is a ‘dog’ coin, joining the list of iconic projects like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, BONK, and Dogwifhat to name a few. 

But do we really need another dog coin when we have dozens of them already?

This is where WienerAI’s real purpose comes into the picture. WienerAI is first and foremost an AI trading bot. Listed below are its key features.

WienerAI is packaged as a meme coin to draw widespread attention from the market. After all, meme coins are an evergreen niche that always makes headlines. 

To buy WienerAI in the presale, investors should act early. The presale discounts and staking APYs decrease with each new stage. 

BUY $WAI TOKENS

3. 99Bitcoins – The Best Utility Coin of 2024 For Long Term Investors 

99Bitcoins ($99BTC) is an online education platform that has long been making crypto accessible to the masses. From beginners to experts, it caters to all crypto learners. 

The upcoming Learn2Earn module of 99Bitcoins will incentivize learners who frequently engage with the platform. They will receive $99BTC tokens as rewards.

In addition to gaining value based on market demand, $99BTC unlocks premium content, exclusive events, trading insights, and other resources on 99Bitcoins.

Emerging coins like $99BTC have higher upside potential due to their low initial market cap and utility foundation. 

The $99BTC presale is now live. 

Disclaimer. This is a Market Release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

