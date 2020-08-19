The Bitcoin Cash price line made its way below the $304 mark on the 18th of August. Arish Patel is a Trading View analyst who is of the opinion that the BCH price will retest the $507 resistance in a long-term trade.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash price analysis

Bitcoin Cash price chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency approached a day’s high of $324.56. At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash traded at $294 US Dollars.

What to expect from Bitcoin Cash price?

The Trading View analyst Arish Patel believes that the BCHUSD pair will rise towards the $507 mark in a long-term trade.

The analyst highlighted a parallel trading channel for the BCHUSD pair. The cryptocurrency has been trading in this channel since April 2020 while it did observe some charges while breaking below the said channel, after which it would return to its range of $275 to $507.

Arish Patel suggests that Bitcoin Cash will see a rise towards the $507 mark in the long-term. The analyst highlighted a previous behavior of the cryptocurrency where the price line rose across the support at $275, after which it deviated back below the support, which was then followed by a rise towards the $507 mark. The cryptocurrency’s price has been accumulating ever since the price fell in March 2020.

On the 26th of July, the price line broke above the support level of the parallel channel again and it has observed some consolidation above the support level. This could be positive for BCH and it may eventually rise towards the $507 resistance.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.