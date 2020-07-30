The Bitcoin Cash price line varied between the $280 and $290 price marks on the 30th of July. Crypto analysts from TradingView believe that the BCH price will see an uptrend soon.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash price analysis

Bitcoin Cash price chart by Trading View

Bitcoin Cash was observed trading at $287.49 US Dollars, at the time of writing. For the day’s low, BCH had fallen to $280.59, while the day’s high was observed at $289.96.

What’s next for Bitcoin Cash price?

Trading View analyst Kyer believes that the cryptocurrency will rise towards the $305 mark in the continued bullish momentum.

Bitcoin Cash price chart by Trading View

Even though some of the technical indicators point towards the topped out direction for the BCHUSD pair, the analyst is still certain that Bitcoin Cash price will continue to rise. The target price for this trading pattern was set at the $305.0 mark.

The same trade was previously posted with an entry-level at the $267 resistance while the stop-loss was set near $280. The analyst believes that the top of the distribution zone lies at $279.2.

What to expect from BCH?

Another Trading View analyst Salah LH is also of the same view, explaining that the BCHUSD pair will see a big price rally soon.

Bitcoin Cash price chart by Trading View

On the 1-Week chart, the analyst drew the bottom that BCHUSD hit at the beginning of March 2020. The cryptocurrency has been accumulating above the level and the analyst suggests that the BCH price will see a price rally ahead. The BCHUSD trajectory appears to have shown an upward divergence. If this idea comes into play, the cryptocurrency should see a price rally towards the $500 mark.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.