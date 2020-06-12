Bitcoin Cash BCH had fallen below the $232 mark on the 11th of June. The cryptocurrency has seen an uptrend of over 3% on the 12th of June, where Bitcoin Cash price rose across the $240.00 mark. The BCHUSD pair traded within a day’s range of $232.82 — $243.38.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash price analysis (12th June)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by Trading View

At the start of the 12th of June, the BCHUSD pair stood near the $232 mark. The cryptocurrency observed a continuous uptrend towards the $240 level as the day proceeded towards the end of the 24-hour trade. At the time of writing, the BCHUSD trading pair was observed $240.22 US Dollars.

On the daily charts, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) was seen varying above 50.00 through most of the 12th of June. The technical indicator was observed at 42.34 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin Cash: trader orders

Quant Trader X is a TradingView analyst who has set the stop loss and sell stop for BCHUSD.

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by Trading View

The stop-loss was marked at $250.30 for BCHUSD. The stop-loss order means that the cryptocurrency should be sold if it reaches the price point.

Bitcoin Cash: what’s next?

Crypto Tony 1 is a TradingView analyst who has suggested that the cryptocurrency should move across the $400 mark soon.

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by Trading View

The analyst believes that the cryptocurrency will either move above the $400 — $500 range or fall below the $100 mark before observing a bullish movement. If the idea comes into play then the BCHUSD pair will move towards the $800 — $900 range to complete the zigzag movement. The green wave will be what the trend will depend on.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.