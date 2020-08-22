The Bitcoin Cash price line receded on the 21st of August as major altcoins turned to the downside on the charts. The cryptocurrency traded between the price levels of $276 and $308 over the day.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash price analysis

Bitcoin Cash price chart by Trading View

The BCH price stood at the $294.71 mark as the 24-Hour trade began, after which the price line returned past the $300 mark before 06:00 GMT. By 09:00 GMT, the cryptocurrency had risen to a day’s high of $305.57 US Dollars.

The cryptocurrency’s price turned bearish before noon and it fell to the $292 mark by 12:00 GMT. As the day proceeded, the price line gradually stepped down on the chart. The 21st of August was closed by the cryptocurrency, with a price of $282.50.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash was observed trading at a price of $284.19 US Dollars. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) was observed at $283.67, and the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) was seen at $282.60 at the same time.

What to expect from the Bitcoin Cash price?

The Trading View analyst Mduchow is of the opinion that the cryptocurrency will fall short on its charts after a brief rise towards the $302 level.

Bitcoin Cash price chart by Trading View

On the 21st of August, the price line rose from the $292 level towards the $305 mark, after which the cryptocurrency receded towards the $281 mark. The primary target price for this trade lies near the $250 to $260 range, while the analyst also believes that Bitcoin Cash may fall to the $206 to $230 price range.

The trade became active on the 21st of August after the price line approached the $305 to $310 range, as it was suggested in the idea by the crypto analyst.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.