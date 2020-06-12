The Bitcoin Cash price line moved above the $257 mark on the 11th of June, after which the BCHUSD pair turned considerably bearish, which made the price line fall towards the $235 mark. The cryptocurrency traded within a day’s range of $231.19 — $258.54.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash price analysis (11th June)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by Trading View

At the start of the 11th of June, the cryptocurrency had approached the peak of the then ongoing bullish movement. The BCHUSD pair reached a day’s high of $254.54 US Dollars, after which it began to decline on the daily chart. The trading pair turned bearish, and the BCH price trajectory fell towards the $232 mark.

In the afternoon, the price had approached the $247.50 mark, after which it exhibited another bearish fall below the $235 level. At the time, the cryptocurrency reached a day’s low of $231.19 US Dollars. The BCHUSD pair returned above the $235 mark, above which it traded for the rest of the day’s trade. At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash was priced at $235.81 US Dollars while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) was at 30.22.

Bitcoin Cash: trading orders

Quant Trader X is a TradingView analyst who marked the buy stop for BCHUSD at $263.50 and the stop loss at $254.84.

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by Trading View

On the 11th of June, the BCHUSD pair touched $258, after which it observed a downward rollback towards the $235 level. The stop-loss set at $254.84 by QuanttraderX means that the crypto analyst suggested that BCH should be sold if it reaches the price mark for this trade.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.