The BCH price line showed a dishevelled price trend on the 14th of April. The cryptocurrency fell towards the $221 level after the day’s trade.
1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (14th April)
BCHUSD pair began the day with a price right above the $224.00 level while it reached the day’s high across the $228 mark near 04:00 GMT. The day’s high for the 14th of April was $228.78 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency fell below the $221 after experiencing bears. The coin reached a day’s low of $220.75 US Dollars, after which it rose across the $227 level. The price line gradually moved down on the chart as the day came towards its end. BCHUSD concluded the day with a trading value of $221.80 US Dollars.
Bitcoin Cash: technical indicators
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed below the 50-Day Moving Average (MA), at $223.42. While the 50MA moved above the 20EMA after 17:30 GMT, and closed at $223.61.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 21.14 after the cryptocurrency turned bearish near 06:30 GMT. The coin was oversold at that point and the RSI closed at 37.11.
