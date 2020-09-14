The Bitcoin Cash price line moved towards the $220 support after it fell on the 13th of September. Brandon Gallegos is a Trading View analyst who is of the opinion that BCH price will rise towards $450.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash price analysis

Bitcoin Cash price chart by Trading View

The price line approached the day’s high of $234.21 during the first six hours on the 13th of September. By the evening, the cryptocurrency had hit the day’s low at $219.59. By that time, Bitcoin Cash appeared slightly oversold on 1-day chart as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) had fallen below 30.00. The currency closed the day’s trade at $221.94.

On the 14th of September, the price line rose past the $224 mark. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is priced at $222.81 US Dollars. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) can be observed at $223.20, whereas the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) stands at $223.34.

Bitcoin Cash moves to $225

Trading View analyst BitcornBen believed that the BCHUSD pair will approach a target price near the $225 mark. The analyst drew the technical analysis on the 1-hour chart for the BCHUSD trading pair.

Bitcoin Cash price chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency had previously tested the $235 resistance on the 13th of September, after that it drastically fell towards the $223 mark. The cryptocurrency depicted bullish divergences on the 1-hour chart while moving over the $220.5 support level. The stop-loss for this trade was shown at $188. The take profit zone was highlighted between the $223 and $225 price levels, where traders were advised by the analyst to make profit.

Will Bitcoin Cash rise past $630?

Another Trading View analyst Naif believes that the BCH price will break above the ascending triangle pattern and enter a rising wedge. The key resistance level for the trade was marked at $630. Per the analyst, if the trade comes into play the price line will rise with a 500% increase.

Bitcoin Cash price chart by Trading View

The BCH price observed a 500% decrease in its price in December 2018, after which it entered an ascending triangle pattern. The analyst highlighted the target values at $630, $940, $1756, and $2950. Per the analyst, if these target prices are met, the cryptocurrency will continue to rise towards the $1800 mark in a long-term pattern. This technical analysis was sketched over 1-week chart for the BCHUSD trading pair.

What’s next for Bitcoin Cash price?

The Trading View analyst Brandon Gallegos believes that the BCH price will rise towards the $450 level soon. The analyst stated that Bitcoin Cash has been building up a bullish momentum for the past few months and is likely to get into a big move soon.

Bitcoin Cash price chart by Trading View

Per the chart above, the cryptocurrency has touched the ascending support thrice. The support rests near the $225 level and now the cryptocurrency may bounce off the support level after completing its third contact.

