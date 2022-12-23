Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Quant, and VeChain Daily Price Analyses – 23 December Morning Prediction

The global crypto market has seen a positive trend in performance though there has been no big change in its value. The performance of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others shows that there has been a bullish trend. The difference this time is the bullish trend keeping the market afloat and keeping it from turning bearish. Thus, the absence of a big influx of capital has kept the market investors in an uncertain situation.

FTX has asked the bankruptcy judge to stop BlockFi from claiming Robinhood shares. There are 56 million Robinhood shares which are currently worth about $450 million. The mentioned shares were purchased by the ex-CEO SBF. BlockFi had filed a lawsuit on 28 November asking Emergent Fidelity Technologies, SBF’s holding company, to turn over 56 million Robinhood market shares. These stocks were allegedly put as collateral for Alameda Research. Both FTX and Alameda filed for bankruptcy before settling the BlockFi loans.

However, FTX has argued that the US bankruptcy laws prevent the creditor company from debt-collecting efforts. FTX has said that the shares were owned by Alameda Research and insisted that the embattled FTX companies should keep the shares while investigations continue. If the court decides to decline the request to keep the shares, FTX has suggested an alternative approach which the ‘extend the automatic stay’ of the assets.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others.

BTC still in lows

A Ukrainian man has stolen Bitcoin worth $25,000 and donated it to charity. According to available updates, Alex Holden, a Ukrainian cyber-intelligence expert, has stolen these assets in Bitcoin from the Russian drug market.

The recent changes for Bitcoin show that it has seen a positive trend. The latest data shows that it has added 0.16% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that it has shed 0.90%.

The price value of BTC is currently in the $16,860.97 range. The market cap value of Bitcoin is estimated to be $324,429,552,736. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $16,634,207,420.

BNB facing downwards pull

XRP whales have withdrawn $52 million from Binance, which has raised the question of whether it will be able to keep the current price. The assets have been withdrawn in the form of XRP tokens. Market experts muse whether it will help the market turn around from the recent bearishness.

The performance of Binance Coin has also shown a positive trend over the last day. The latest data shows that it has added 0.26% over the last day. The weekly performance shows that it has shed 2.19%.

The price value of BNB is currently in the $245.92 range. The market cap value of this coin is estimated to be $39,339,294,827. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $287,718,399.

QNT gains momentum

The market has remained favorable to Quant as it has also attracted gains. The latest data shows that it has added 1.94% in a day. The seven-day data shows that it has shed 9.63%. The price value of QNT has improved to the $106.06 range.

The market cap value of Quant is estimated to be $1,280,427,815. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $19,908,387. The same amount in its native currency is about 187,909 QNT.

VET in gains

VeChain has also been in gains as the market has attracted an influx of capital. The latest data shows that it has added 0.54% over the last day. The weekly data shows that it has shed 8.53%. The price value of VET is currently in the $0.01644 range.

The market cap value of VeChain is estimated to be $1,192,264,350. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $25,127,049. The circulating supply of the same coin is about 72,511,146,418 VET.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has seen a positive trend over the last day. The performance of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others shows that there has been a decrease in losses. Though the market has turned bullish, there has been no big change in the value of coins. The positive trend has also improved the global market cap value as it is estimated to be $813.02 billion.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.