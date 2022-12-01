Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Polygon, and Litecoin Daily Price Analyses – 1 December Morning Prediction

The global crypto market has continued to rise in value as the bullish trend continues. The performance of Bitcoin shows that it has remained bullish while Binance Coin has changed direction. The value of the market has continued to rise despite odds as major names in the market collapsed. As the market has continued bullish, there are hopes that the market will resist bearish changes. If the current situation persists, the market is likely to make attempts to cross various resistance levels.

Ethereum’s Ropsten testnet is set to be fully shut down this month. The shutdown of the mentioned testnet will take place in the last two weeks of December. Furthermore, the core developer team has plans to wind down the Rinkeby testnet in the middle of the next year. The Ropsten network is the clone of the main Ethereum network that is used for testing and experimental purposes.

The process of the shutdown will start on 15 December as the core developers won’t provide any further technical support. The remaining validator nodes will be shut down in the following days. The developer team will migrate the applications to Goerli and Sepolia. The mentioned are the test networks that will continue to be supported.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others.

BTC continues bullish

Mike Novogratz has remained bullish on Bitcoin as he has continued to predict a positive trend. The CEO of Galaxy Digital said that there would be an opportunity for growth for Bitcoin in the longer run. Many analysts predict positive changes for Bitcoin as it continues to be the leading name despite the odds.

The recent changes for Bitcoin show a continuation of positive changes. The latest data shows that it has added 1.32% over the last 24 hours. The weekly performance of Bitcoin shows that it has added 3.35%.

The price value of Bitcoin is currently in the $17,055.59 range. The market cap value of Bitcoin is estimated to be $327,838,433,231. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $26,685,618,469.

BNB in losses

Binance has hired an audit firm that served Donald Trump to verify crypto assets. The firm’s name is Mazar, and it has worked for a long while with Donald Trump’s company. On the other hand, Italy has mulled a 26% crypto gains tax as Binance and others set up shop.

The performance of Binance Coin has shown a declining trend. The latest data shows that it has shed 1.92% over the last day. The seven-day data shows that it has shed 1.12%.

The negative changes have brought BNB’s price value to the $293.32 range. The market cap value of this coin is estimated to be $46,922,101,063. The 24-hour trading volume of the same coin is about $1,414,137,770.

MATIC continues to rise

The performance of Polygon has shown a positive trend as it continues to grow. The latest data shows that it has added 5.93% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that it has added 8.31%. The price value of MATIC is currently in the $0.9191 range.

The market cap value of Polygon is estimated to be $8,027,566,975. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $554,156,675. The same amount in the native currency of this coin is about 601,135,840 MATIC.

LTC in bullish mood

Litecoin has also remained bullish as it continues to grow in value. The latest data shows that it has added 0.52% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that it has added 2.01%. The price value of LTC is currently in the $78.49 range.

The market cap value of Litecoin is estimated to be $5,630,702,718. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $688,074,708. The circulating supply of the same coin is about 71,733,556 LTC.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has witnessed a positive change over recent hours. The latest data shows that Bitcoin has stayed bullish while Binance Coin has turned recessive. The ongoing changes show that the market has continued to strengthen its value. The global market cap value is estimated to be $857.57 billion.

