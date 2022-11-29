logo
Frame svg
  • 4 mins read

Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Polkadot, and Solana Daily Price Analyses – 29 November Morning Prediction

Bitcoin
TL;DR Breakdown
  • The global crypto market has continued bullish as it added 2.21% in 24 hours.
  • The performance of Bitcoin shows growth as it added 1.77% over the last day.
  • The value of Binance Coin has also improved as it added 3.10% in a day.
  • Polkadot and Solana are both bullish as they have added 2.62% and 1.72%, respectively.

The global crypto market has seen a positive trend over the last day. The changes for Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others show an improvement in their value. As the market continues bullish, it has made a significant addition. The market has continued to see an alternation of a positive and negative trends. These changes are mainly the result of instability in the market which has been spurred by the continuous collapse of big names in the industry.  

Cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and other digital assets might be soon included in the tax net. There were worries about the potential ban of these assets that huge taxes were imposed which proved to be a heavy burden for businesses and investors. Cryptocurrency is known as Virtual Digital Asset (VDA) in India and the Indian finance minister has talked about the ongoing plans for the taxation of these assets. Nirmala Sitharaman said that they are working on provisions about VDAs in budget 2022.

According to the available information, a provision for taxes on giving gifts to VDAs has also been included. The tax will be paid by the person who receives the gift. Despite NFTs being around since 2015, they took flight in 2021. India is the third leading country in regard to NFT companies. While the US is the leading name which has 91 such companies, compared to 11 in India.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others.

Contents hide
1 BTC stuck at $16.4K
2 BNB trading about $300
3 DOT continues bullish
4 SOL aggressive
5 Final Thoughts

BTC stuck at $16.4K

Non-whale Bitcoin accumulators have broken new BTC accumulation records. Bitcoin addresses holding up to 10 BTC have been accumulating record amounts of BTC in the aftermath of the FTX collapse. These changes might have lasting impacts on the market.

BTCUSD 2022 11 29 18 21 30
Source: TradingView

The recent changes for Bitcoin show that it has continued to grow. The latest data shows that it has added 1.77% over the last 24 hours. The weekly data shows that Bitcoin has added 3.70%.

The price value of BTC is currently in the $16,478.18 range. The market cap value of Bitcoin is estimated to be $316,707,337,437. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $25,096,059,760.

BNB trading about $300

MVB VI registration opens with support from the BNB chain and Binance Labs. Registration will last till January for the sixth edition of the MVB program. The mentioned program gives projects access to several key areas of support.

BNBUSDT 2022 11 29 18 21 50
Source: TradingView

The performance of Binance Coin has also shown resilience as it continued to grow in value. The latest data shows that it has added 3.10% over the last day. The seven-day data shows that it has added 17.11%.

The price value of BNB is currently in the $302.80 range. The market cap value of this coin is estimated to be $48,438,888,046. The 24-hour trading volume of the same coin is about $1,035,459,414.

DOT continues bullish

The value of the Polkadot has continued to rise due to the favorable market. The latest data shows that it has added 2.62% over the last 24 hours. The weekly data shows that it has added 2.81%. The price value of DOT is currently in the $5.28 range.

DOTUSDT 2022 11 29 18 22 08
Source: TradingView

The market cap value of Polkadot is estimated to be $6,024,507,411. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $197,117,207. The same amount in its native currency is about 37,225,385 DOT.

SOL aggressive

Solana has also remained aggressive as the influx of capital continues. The latest data shows that it has added 1.72% over the last 24 hours. The weekly performance of this coin shows an addition of 19.78%. The price value of SOL is currently in the $13.56 range.

SOLUSDT 2022 11 29 18 23 30
Source: TradingView

The market cap value of Solana is estimated to be $4,925,393,311. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $330,112,906. The circulating supply of the same coin is about 363,157,244 SOL.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has witnessed a rise in value due to a bullish trend. The latest data shows that it has added a significant value. The performance of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others shows an encouraging trend. The global market cap value has also continued to improve. The latest data shows that it is estimated to be $836.58 billion. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali is an expert on crypto investments. Loving to write about fintech, he joins the team to provide detailed analyses of the hottest crypto news.

Related News

Hot Stories

Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Polkadot, and Solana Daily Price Analyses – 29 November Morning Prediction
29 November, 2022
4 mins read
BudBlockz is Predicted to Outshine Tron and Near Protocol in 2023
29 November, 2022
4 mins read
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD continues bullish flight as price touches $0.3923
29 November, 2022
4 mins read
E-Hryvnia's new CBDC concept takes shape in Ukraine
29 November, 2022
4 mins read
Is Nexo safe? What is the crypto lender doing differently & red flags?
29 November, 2022
4 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

E-Hryvnia's new CBDC concept takes shape in Ukraine
29 November, 2022
4 mins read
Is Nexo safe? What is the crypto lender doing differently & red flags?
29 November, 2022
4 mins read
Mastercard files for another Web3 and crypto trademark
29 November, 2022
4 mins read
FTX tensions are still hunting Sam Bankman-Fried
29 November, 2022
4 mins read
BlockFi files for bankruptcy: The FTX scandal continues to cripple crypto
29 November, 2022
4 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here